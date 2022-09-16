Omni Pro Electronics Announces Distribution of New EBY Electro Power Terminal Blocks
New Terminal Blocks have a Heavy-Duty Spring Clamps and are available in voltages of 300V and 600V.
Addison, TX, September 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Omni Pro Electronics has announced EBY Electro’s release of its EB4210 High Power Terminal Blocks. These new terminal blocks have a heavy-duty spring clamp and are available in voltages of 300V and 600V, from 55A to 65A and with 6 to 16 AWG.
The stainless steel spring clamp system on the EBY Electro EB4210 has a patented ergonomic lever design for finger-friendly, tool-free wiring. The lever actuated clamps also enable reduced wiring and the mounts are angled for easy wire entry. The lever on these two new devices is made of white UL94V-0 thermoplastic (RAL9003). The insulating body is made of Polyamide and is available in 8 different colors. Four solder pins per position are used for increased mechanical strength; contacts are constructed of copper matte tin over nickel.
The EBY Electro EB4210-XX-X00 is rated at 300V/55A and has a 10mm centerline spacing. The EB4210-XX-X01 is rated to 600V/65A and has a 15mm centerline spacing. Both are available with poles in various sizes and the maximum number of positions is 12.
Features & Benefits:
• High power block: From 300V - 600V | 55A - 65A | 6 – 16AWG
• Stainless steel spring clamp system
• Finger-Friendly Lever
• Four solder pins per position for added mechanical strength
• Angled easy wire entry
• Reduced wiring time with finger-levers
• Patented ergonomic lever design for finger-friendly, tool-free wiring
• Custom options available: Colors, printing
Applications:
• Motor Controls
• Industrial Switching Equipment
• Solar Power
• Marine Industry
As a franchise distributor for EBY Electro, Omni Pro Electronics supplies its full line of miniblocks, wire-guard terminal blocks, barrier blocks, euro-style europa blocks, screwless mini-blocks and more.
About Omni Pro Electronics
Omni Pro Electronics (https://www.omnipro.net/) of Addison, Texas, is a franchised distributor of electronic components with an inventory of industrial control and board-level components used in a broad array of industrial, commercial and aerospace/defense applications. Specializing in Interconnect, Electromechanical and Passive Components, it is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).
The stainless steel spring clamp system on the EBY Electro EB4210 has a patented ergonomic lever design for finger-friendly, tool-free wiring. The lever actuated clamps also enable reduced wiring and the mounts are angled for easy wire entry. The lever on these two new devices is made of white UL94V-0 thermoplastic (RAL9003). The insulating body is made of Polyamide and is available in 8 different colors. Four solder pins per position are used for increased mechanical strength; contacts are constructed of copper matte tin over nickel.
The EBY Electro EB4210-XX-X00 is rated at 300V/55A and has a 10mm centerline spacing. The EB4210-XX-X01 is rated to 600V/65A and has a 15mm centerline spacing. Both are available with poles in various sizes and the maximum number of positions is 12.
Features & Benefits:
• High power block: From 300V - 600V | 55A - 65A | 6 – 16AWG
• Stainless steel spring clamp system
• Finger-Friendly Lever
• Four solder pins per position for added mechanical strength
• Angled easy wire entry
• Reduced wiring time with finger-levers
• Patented ergonomic lever design for finger-friendly, tool-free wiring
• Custom options available: Colors, printing
Applications:
• Motor Controls
• Industrial Switching Equipment
• Solar Power
• Marine Industry
As a franchise distributor for EBY Electro, Omni Pro Electronics supplies its full line of miniblocks, wire-guard terminal blocks, barrier blocks, euro-style europa blocks, screwless mini-blocks and more.
About Omni Pro Electronics
Omni Pro Electronics (https://www.omnipro.net/) of Addison, Texas, is a franchised distributor of electronic components with an inventory of industrial control and board-level components used in a broad array of industrial, commercial and aerospace/defense applications. Specializing in Interconnect, Electromechanical and Passive Components, it is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).
Contact
Omni Pro ElectronicsContact
Mark Pappas
972-713-9000
www.omnipro.net
Mark Pappas
972-713-9000
www.omnipro.net
Categories