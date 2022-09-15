Spencer Savings Bank Partners with Habitat for Humanity to Help Fulfill Homeownership Dreams
Elmwood Park, NJ, September 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Spencer Savings Bank recently partnered with Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County to help fulfill local homeownership dreams. The nonprofit helps families build and improve places to call home and provides a “hand up” to community members in need. Spencer employees volunteered their time and spent the day working on two job sites – a construction project in Hillsdale that included spackling walls and a refinishing project at the ReStore in Westwood where the team refinished furniture. The bank also made a monetary donation.
“We are proud to partner with Habitat for Humanity and help provide a ‘hand up’ to residents in our Bergen County community who have hopes of fulfilling their own homeownership dreams one day,” said Jose B. Guerrero, Chairman and CEO of Spencer Savings Bank. “Owning a home is a big deal and wonderful for our New Jersey communities, in many ways. This organization makes it possible, providing community members who are in need with an opportunity to do so. We are very happy to help fulfill their mission.”
Habitat for Humanity believes affordable housing plays a critical role in building strong and stable communities and is focused on building strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter. The organization requires homeowners to put in 250 hours of “sweat equity” into building their homes, aside from meeting income qualifications and being able to afford a monthly mortgage payment.
Spencer is proud to be a partner of Habitat for Humanity for over two decades. During this time, the bank has donated almost $100,000 to the nonprofit, as well as countless hours of employee volunteer time.
About Spencer Savings Bank:
Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank headquartered in Elmwood Park, N.J., has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 100 years. The bank has almost $4 billion in total assets and operates 26 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.
About Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County:
The mission of Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County is to provide decent, affordable homes for hardworking Bergen County families. We join in a common goal with other affiliates of the international organization to eliminate poverty housing and homelessness by working in partnership with people in need. Using volunteer labor and donated funds and materials, Habitat builds or rehabilitates simple, decent, homes and sells them to low-income families through a zero-interest mortgage. Habitat is a people-to-people partnership, which joins together all people, regardless of race, nationality, religion, or socioeconomic status.
