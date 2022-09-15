Momentum Continues for Modern Campus, One of EdTech Sector’s Fastest-Growing Companies
Growth through Summer 2022 Includes Industry Awards, Product Releases and Customer Expansion
Toronto, Canada, September 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Modern Campus, the higher education industry’s leading modern learner engagement platform, continued its growth trajectory through Summer 2022 with numerous award recognitions, product releases and customer growth.
While summer is often a quiet time for the education technology sector, Modern Campus maintained momentum into the third quarter. Long-trending enrollment declines across all sectors of the higher education space—and a drop of 1.4 million degree-seeking students between 2019 and 2022—are pushing college and university administrators to innovate in order to address modern students’ needs, communicate the ROI of their courses and programs and create efficiency for staff.
“Our growth is no accident—it’s the result of incredibly hard work, commitment and passion at every layer of our organization. We show – we don’t tell,” said Brian Kibby, chief executive officer of Modern Campus. “The success of our product launches—alongside recognition of our efforts with industry awards and partnerships—shows our alignment with the needs of the higher education community and the learner-to-earner lifecycle, which we’re focused squarely on serving. And that commitment is evident in the number of colleges and universities that want to grow with us.”
Through Summer 2022, Modern Campus launched multiple major product releases and earned awards from industry observers. And while external recognition is always appreciated, the greatest marker of success for any organization is faith from the market. For Modern Campus, that faith and recognition is clear in its acquisition of new customers and expanded relationships with existing customers.
Major product releases:
· Launched Signal Vine Playbook for Stop Outs: Modern Campus launched its first PlaybookTM, which is built into the Modern Campus Signal Vine conversational text messaging platform. The Playbook enables higher education institutions to deploy pre-set text campaigns to bring back students who enrolled but never earned a credential, helping minimize the chance a student will stop out in the first place. The Playbook has generated impressive results through pilot programs—driving over $2 million in increased revenue at one institution and supporting an enrollment increase of over 400% at another.
· Launched SmartTranscript for Presence: The first-of-its-kind solution empowers students to articulate essential workforce skills developed through co-curricular engagement. These SmartTranscripts provide both digital and PDF records that highlight students’ full campus involvement and shares competencies and skills they gain from those efforts outside the classroom. SmartTranscript helps colleges and universities truly deliver on the promise of holistic, outcomes-oriented education.
· Launched Get Connected: The platform helps higher education institutions simplify and streamline management of service learning and volunteer activities. The launch—resulting from a partnership between Modern Campus and Galaxy Digital—ensures this critical functionality is tailored to the specific needs of postsecondary institutions.
Award recognition for excellence in the higher education sector:
· Won a Silver Stevie® Award for Customer Service Management Team of the Year: The award recognized the company’s work to build a comprehensive and market-leading customer success team dedicated to serving its nearly 2,000 postsecondary customers through a period of growth that saw Modern Campus bring seven companies together in two years with consistent customer success.
· Won an EdTech Breakthrough Award for Career Prep Solution of the Year for its Pathways solution: Modern Campus Pathways helps learners understand the ROI of their program and course choices. Seamlessly integrating into three of Modern Campus’s anchor products—Destiny One, Acalog and Omni CMS—Pathways makes it easy for higher education institutions to embed critical career data (including average salaries, career pathways from credentials and geolocated job availabilities) right onto course and program pages.
Customer recognition:
· Built New Customer Relationships: Through the first half of 2022, Modern Campus grew its customer roster to just under 2,000 higher education institutions across the United States and Canada.
· Expanded Existing Customer Relationships: Beyond that, numerous colleges and universities chose to expand their investment in their existing Modern Campus products or add new Modern Campus solutions designed to serve other parts of the institution.
Modern Campus started 2022 with the acquisition of Signal Vine and Augusoft—it’s sixth and seventh acquisitions respectively. Only halfway through 2022, Modern Campus has maintained momentum through its period of acquisitions and set a clear growth trajectory for 2023 and beyond.
About Modern Campus
Modern Campus is obsessed with empowering its nearly 2,000 higher education customers to thrive when radical transformation is required to respond to lower student enrollments and revenue, rising costs, crushing student debt, and administrative complexity.
The Modern Campus engagement platform powers solutions for non-traditional student management, web content management, catalog and curriculum management, student engagement and development, conversational text messaging, career pathways, and campus maps and virtual tours. The result: innovative institutions can create a learner-to-earner lifecycle that engages modern learners for life, while providing modern administrators with the tools needed to streamline workflows and drive high efficiency.
Learn how Modern Campus is leading the modern learner engagement movement at moderncampus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
While summer is often a quiet time for the education technology sector, Modern Campus maintained momentum into the third quarter. Long-trending enrollment declines across all sectors of the higher education space—and a drop of 1.4 million degree-seeking students between 2019 and 2022—are pushing college and university administrators to innovate in order to address modern students’ needs, communicate the ROI of their courses and programs and create efficiency for staff.
“Our growth is no accident—it’s the result of incredibly hard work, commitment and passion at every layer of our organization. We show – we don’t tell,” said Brian Kibby, chief executive officer of Modern Campus. “The success of our product launches—alongside recognition of our efforts with industry awards and partnerships—shows our alignment with the needs of the higher education community and the learner-to-earner lifecycle, which we’re focused squarely on serving. And that commitment is evident in the number of colleges and universities that want to grow with us.”
Through Summer 2022, Modern Campus launched multiple major product releases and earned awards from industry observers. And while external recognition is always appreciated, the greatest marker of success for any organization is faith from the market. For Modern Campus, that faith and recognition is clear in its acquisition of new customers and expanded relationships with existing customers.
Major product releases:
· Launched Signal Vine Playbook for Stop Outs: Modern Campus launched its first PlaybookTM, which is built into the Modern Campus Signal Vine conversational text messaging platform. The Playbook enables higher education institutions to deploy pre-set text campaigns to bring back students who enrolled but never earned a credential, helping minimize the chance a student will stop out in the first place. The Playbook has generated impressive results through pilot programs—driving over $2 million in increased revenue at one institution and supporting an enrollment increase of over 400% at another.
· Launched SmartTranscript for Presence: The first-of-its-kind solution empowers students to articulate essential workforce skills developed through co-curricular engagement. These SmartTranscripts provide both digital and PDF records that highlight students’ full campus involvement and shares competencies and skills they gain from those efforts outside the classroom. SmartTranscript helps colleges and universities truly deliver on the promise of holistic, outcomes-oriented education.
· Launched Get Connected: The platform helps higher education institutions simplify and streamline management of service learning and volunteer activities. The launch—resulting from a partnership between Modern Campus and Galaxy Digital—ensures this critical functionality is tailored to the specific needs of postsecondary institutions.
Award recognition for excellence in the higher education sector:
· Won a Silver Stevie® Award for Customer Service Management Team of the Year: The award recognized the company’s work to build a comprehensive and market-leading customer success team dedicated to serving its nearly 2,000 postsecondary customers through a period of growth that saw Modern Campus bring seven companies together in two years with consistent customer success.
· Won an EdTech Breakthrough Award for Career Prep Solution of the Year for its Pathways solution: Modern Campus Pathways helps learners understand the ROI of their program and course choices. Seamlessly integrating into three of Modern Campus’s anchor products—Destiny One, Acalog and Omni CMS—Pathways makes it easy for higher education institutions to embed critical career data (including average salaries, career pathways from credentials and geolocated job availabilities) right onto course and program pages.
Customer recognition:
· Built New Customer Relationships: Through the first half of 2022, Modern Campus grew its customer roster to just under 2,000 higher education institutions across the United States and Canada.
· Expanded Existing Customer Relationships: Beyond that, numerous colleges and universities chose to expand their investment in their existing Modern Campus products or add new Modern Campus solutions designed to serve other parts of the institution.
Modern Campus started 2022 with the acquisition of Signal Vine and Augusoft—it’s sixth and seventh acquisitions respectively. Only halfway through 2022, Modern Campus has maintained momentum through its period of acquisitions and set a clear growth trajectory for 2023 and beyond.
About Modern Campus
Modern Campus is obsessed with empowering its nearly 2,000 higher education customers to thrive when radical transformation is required to respond to lower student enrollments and revenue, rising costs, crushing student debt, and administrative complexity.
The Modern Campus engagement platform powers solutions for non-traditional student management, web content management, catalog and curriculum management, student engagement and development, conversational text messaging, career pathways, and campus maps and virtual tours. The result: innovative institutions can create a learner-to-earner lifecycle that engages modern learners for life, while providing modern administrators with the tools needed to streamline workflows and drive high efficiency.
Learn how Modern Campus is leading the modern learner engagement movement at moderncampus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
Contact
Modern CampusContact
Angela Tuzzo
732-758-1100
www.moderncampus.com
Angela Tuzzo
732-758-1100
www.moderncampus.com
Categories