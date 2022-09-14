Dr. Jayme A. Oliveira Filho, D.D.S., FAGD, FICOI is Honored by the Top 100 Doctors as the 2022 Dentist of the Year in the State of Virginia
Dr. Jayme A. Oliveira Filho is due to be featured in the Top 100 Doctors Magazine, 2022 Q4 Edition and is being honored by the Top 100 Registry as the 2022 Dentist of the Year in the State of Virginia.
Chesapeake, VA, September 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Jayme A. Oliveira Filho, D.D.S., FAGD, FICOI is a highly respected dentist and owner of Alencar Family Dentistry, Chesapeake, Virginia. Growing up, Dr. Oliveira Filho admired his father, who had earned distinction as a philosopher and history professor. However, he decided to help others differently and pursued dentistry. In 1993, he obtained his Bachelor of Science from Farias Brito College. Subsequently, in 1999, Dr. Oliveira Filho completed his Doctor of Dental Surgery from the Federal University of Ceara School of Dentistry. Eminently qualified in his field, Dr. Oliveira Filho holds certifications from the Brazilian Council of Dentistry, the American Dental Association, the American Heart Association and the Western Regional Examination Board. He has completed several post-graduate courses in dentistry at Ceara Dental Academy, Ceara Public Health School, the Brazilian Dental Association, and Nova Southeastern University. Certified in advanced cardiac life support, Dr. Oliveira Filho holds dental licenses in Ohio, Virginia, and Florida. Initially, he began his career in Brazil and eventually immigrated to the United States to work at Jackson Memorial Hospital and the University of Miami. As an expert in his field, Dr. Oliveira Filho also serves as an external affiliate instructor at the Virginia Commonwealth University College of Dentistry and a guest professor for the general practice residency in oral and maxillofacial surgery and dentistry at the University of Miami. He has also delivered presentations at more than 20 national dental meetings in Brazil, six international dental meets in the United States, a full-day dental course and workshop in Brazil, and for the General Practice Journal Club. Dr. Oliveira Filho has also conducted funded research on nutrition, edentulous HIV/AIDS patients, reduction of pain caused by local anesthesia using Benzocaine gel and Dentipatch, risks & complications associated with surgical procedures in immunocompromised patients, incidence and prevalence of labial-palatine clefts in Ceara, Brazil, and techniques and resources for the treatment of TMJ disorders.
He maintains his professional and civic affiliation with the Chesapeake Care Clinic, the Hampton Roads Dental Center, a community association for youth in Brazil, the Fortaleza HIV/AIDS Center in Brazil, Knights of Columbus, the American Academy of Oral Medicine, the University of Miami Educational Development Office, the Collaborative Institutional Training Initiative (CITI Research), the Academy of General Dentistry, the American Dental Association, the Dental Academy of Ceara in Brazil, and the Brazilian Dental Association. Throughout his career, Dr. Oliveira Filho has received numerous awards and accolades. Some of his notable recognitions include, but are not limited to, the International Congress of Implantology Fellowship Award, the Academy of General Dentistry Fellowship Award, and America's Best Dentist Award from the Consumer's Research Council of America. Dr. Oliveira Filho also serves as a peer reviewer for General Dentistry, the Scientific Journal of the Academy of General Dentistry. Recently, he published a book, Singularity, with his son. Notably, in 2022, he will start his master’s degree in Implant Dentistry at Goethe Dental School in Germany. In his spare time, Dr. Oliveira Filho shares his time with his family foundation, Alencar Foundation. He also volunteers at Chesapeake Care Clinic and sponsors a 5K Bra-ha-ha Run/Walk.
