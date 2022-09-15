Medalists Named at USA Biolympiad National Finals
High school biology scholars competed this summer.
McLean, VA, September 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) announces the names of the high school biology scholars who earned medals at the 20th Annual USA Biolympiad (USABO) National Finals at Marymount University on its Arlington, Virginia main campus from May 28 to June 9, 2022. Nearly 11,000 students from 582 schools, 42 states, and 16 international schools registered in the nationwide high school competition.
"CEE is proud of the USABO finalists who are future leaders in bio-based careers," said Joann DiGennaro, President of CEE.
2022 USABO Gold Medalists are:
Derek Chen, Belmont High School, Belmont, Massachusetts
Lawrence Long, BASIS Independent Silicon Valley, San Jose, California
Greycen Ren, Adlai E. Stevenson High School, Lincolnshire, Illinois
Jason Wang, Marriotts Ridge High School, Marriottsville, Maryland
2022 USABO Silver Medalists are:
Sean Fei, Lexington High School, Lexington, Massachusetts
Amber Luo, Ward Melville High School, East Setauket, New York
Lawrence Ma, Ridge High School, Basking Ridge, New Jersey
Julianne Wu, University High School, Irvine, California
2022 USABO Bronze Medalists are:
Luke Z. Mo, duPont Manual High School, Louisville, Kentucky
Andrew Van Dusen, West Windsor Plainsboro HS South, West Windsor, New Jersey
Richard Zhu, North Hollywood Senior High School, North Hollywood, California
Richard Zhu, Peddie School, Hightstown, New Jersey
During the 10 days of the USABO National Finals, students participated in intensive theoretical and practical tutorials. The high school students studied with leading U.S. biologists who are experts in the fields of cellular & molecular biology, plant anatomy & physiology, animal anatomy & physiology, genetics & evolution, ecology, ethology, and biosystematics. The young scholars were mentored by Kathy Frame, USABO Advisor & Consultant. At the closing USABO medal ceremony, radiologist Ravi Kamath, MD, PhD, (RSI '92) presented the Keynote address.
About the Center for Excellence in Education
The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE), a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The Center's mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and to encourage collaboration between and among scientific and technological leaders in the global community. CEE sponsors the Research Science Institute (RSI), USA Biolympiad (USABO), Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP), and STEM Lyceums. CEE programs are provided cost-free to participating students and teachers. The Center works closely with educational institutions, private foundations, corporations, government agencies, and individuals. For more information, visit CEE's website, www.cee.org.
"CEE is proud of the USABO finalists who are future leaders in bio-based careers," said Joann DiGennaro, President of CEE.
2022 USABO Gold Medalists are:
Derek Chen, Belmont High School, Belmont, Massachusetts
Lawrence Long, BASIS Independent Silicon Valley, San Jose, California
Greycen Ren, Adlai E. Stevenson High School, Lincolnshire, Illinois
Jason Wang, Marriotts Ridge High School, Marriottsville, Maryland
2022 USABO Silver Medalists are:
Sean Fei, Lexington High School, Lexington, Massachusetts
Amber Luo, Ward Melville High School, East Setauket, New York
Lawrence Ma, Ridge High School, Basking Ridge, New Jersey
Julianne Wu, University High School, Irvine, California
2022 USABO Bronze Medalists are:
Luke Z. Mo, duPont Manual High School, Louisville, Kentucky
Andrew Van Dusen, West Windsor Plainsboro HS South, West Windsor, New Jersey
Richard Zhu, North Hollywood Senior High School, North Hollywood, California
Richard Zhu, Peddie School, Hightstown, New Jersey
During the 10 days of the USABO National Finals, students participated in intensive theoretical and practical tutorials. The high school students studied with leading U.S. biologists who are experts in the fields of cellular & molecular biology, plant anatomy & physiology, animal anatomy & physiology, genetics & evolution, ecology, ethology, and biosystematics. The young scholars were mentored by Kathy Frame, USABO Advisor & Consultant. At the closing USABO medal ceremony, radiologist Ravi Kamath, MD, PhD, (RSI '92) presented the Keynote address.
About the Center for Excellence in Education
The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE), a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The Center's mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and to encourage collaboration between and among scientific and technological leaders in the global community. CEE sponsors the Research Science Institute (RSI), USA Biolympiad (USABO), Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP), and STEM Lyceums. CEE programs are provided cost-free to participating students and teachers. The Center works closely with educational institutions, private foundations, corporations, government agencies, and individuals. For more information, visit CEE's website, www.cee.org.
Contact
Center for Excellence in Education (CEE)Contact
Tom Flavell
703-448-9062
www.cee.org
Tom Flavell
703-448-9062
www.cee.org
Categories