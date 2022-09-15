Meghna Dassani, DMD Launches Healthy Sleep Initiative
Meghna Dassani, DMD launches her Healthy Sleep Initiative to spread awareness to parents, educators, and dental professionals about sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) and related behavioral issues in children.
Houston, TX, September 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Breathing issues during sleep are common among children. According to ENTHealth.org, around 10% of children snore. And the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) Subcommittee on Pediatric Sleep estimates that between 1.2% and 5.7% of children experience obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).
Left untreated sleep-disordered breathing, like OSA, can have serious consequences in children, such as...
- Irritability or moodiness
- Fatigue
- Difficulty concentrating
- Busy or hyperactive behavior
- Bedwetting
- Learning difficulties
- Slow growth and development
- Cardiovascular issues, including high blood pressure
- Speech impairments
- Obesity
Sleep-disordered breathing is very treatable though. But Dr. Dassani says, “The biggest challenge we are facing in addressing this issue is the lack of awareness. Lack of actually knowing and understanding what this can look like in kids and lack of resources for treating and managing.”
To combat this lack of awareness, Dr. Dassani is launching her Healthy Sleep Initiative with the intent to share her knowledge and expertise about the symptoms of sleep-disordered breathing and the available helpful resources. That way, these problems can be addressed and children can lead happier healthier lives.
Dr. Meghna Dassani has been practicing dentistry for over two decades. Her office is located in Clear Lake where she serves patients from the surrounding communities. She is passionate about the role dentists play in whole-body health and has published three books on sleep apnea and the dental practice: Airway Is Life; Healthy Sleep, Happy Kids; and Sleep. Breathe. Dream.
Please direct any media inquiries to Meghna Dassani, DMD, at: info@meghnadassani.com
(281) 488-4617
