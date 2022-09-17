Data Integration Platform Dataddo Launches First-Ever Free Plan with No Extraction Limits
Plan lowers barrier to innovation by enabling businesses to familiarize employees with analytics operations before investing in paid tools.
Mountain View, CA, September 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dataddo, an SaaS startup that provides an automated, no-code data integration platform, today announced the launch of its Free plan—the first-ever free data integration plan with no extraction limits. This is a no-investment way for any professional, regardless of technical skill, to access and start working with data from disparate sources. The plan comes as a response to company cultural obstacles that hinder adoption of data initiatives within organizations across industries, such as low data literacy.
For at least the last five years, the grand majority of leading companies across industries has been investing in data initiatives, with the percentage today being as high as 97%. Yet only 26.5% of these companies claim to actually be data-driven.
Mounting evidence suggests that the main reason for this discrepancy is company culture, meaning both lack of executive buy-in on initiatives and lack of employee confidence in data skills. In a recent survey by Accenture of 9,000 employees from companies across industries, nearly three quarters of respondents (74%) claimed to feel “overwhelmed or unhappy when working with data.” This is critical because, as Gartner states, “the real drivers of [data-driven culture] are the people.”
Dataddo’s free plan aims to help businesses overcome these obstacles by making it easier for them to share data and familiarize employees with visualization tools before investing in paid tools. In larger companies, the plan also can be used to test the validity of any data model on a small scale before deploying it fully in a data warehouse. The plan is the first free data integration plan on the market that puts no cap on extraction limits, and it can be used for an unlimited period of time.
Under the plan, subscribers can access any ten of Dataddo’s 200+ connectors and automate the synchronization of any volume of marketing, sales, financial, and other cloud data to up to three dashboarding applications and/or Google Sheets weekly. The company offers a growing library of free templates for popular dashboarding applications, enabling professionals with any level of data skill to start analyzing immediately.
“The Dataddo platform is designed for non-technical business professionals. But it’s also incredibly friendly to engineers because it allows them to tap into low-level platform operations via an API if they need to,” says Dataddo founder and CEO Petr Nemeth.
Built into the engineering layer of the platform is proprietary anomaly detection technology and automatic format harmonization that makes unstructured data dashboard-ready for business teams, and easier for engineers to manipulate in downstream systems. For more advanced insights, users can conveniently merge datasets from multiple systems directly in the Dataddo app before exporting them to a dashboard.
Dataddo is launching its free plan in parallel with the rollout of reverse ETL functionality, as well as a headless data integration product, which allows enterprises to build their own data products on top of the unified Dataddo API. These are additions to the platform’s existing ETL, ELT, and database replication functionalities.
“Once businesses outgrow our free plan, there is no limit to how much further they can scale up integration. Whether they are just starting to analyze data in Google Sheets or ready to integrate our API into their own app, Dataddo supports companies at every stage of data maturity,” Nemeth continues.
Apart from the free plan and Headless Data Integration, Dataddo offers two scalable paid plans: Data to Dashboards and Data Anywhere. The former is a fully-fledged version of the free plan; it allows subscribers to sync data to more than three visualization tools, and unlocks more platform features and direct support. The latter additionally enables subscribers to send data to warehouses, between warehouses, and from warehouses back into apps (reverse ETL). Custom pricing plans are available on request.
The platform is SOC 2 Type II certified and compliant with all major data privacy laws around the globe, including ISO 27001, GDPR for Europe, CCPA and HIPAA in the US, LGPD for Brazil, POPIA for South Africa, and more.
For at least the last five years, the grand majority of leading companies across industries has been investing in data initiatives, with the percentage today being as high as 97%. Yet only 26.5% of these companies claim to actually be data-driven.
Mounting evidence suggests that the main reason for this discrepancy is company culture, meaning both lack of executive buy-in on initiatives and lack of employee confidence in data skills. In a recent survey by Accenture of 9,000 employees from companies across industries, nearly three quarters of respondents (74%) claimed to feel “overwhelmed or unhappy when working with data.” This is critical because, as Gartner states, “the real drivers of [data-driven culture] are the people.”
Dataddo’s free plan aims to help businesses overcome these obstacles by making it easier for them to share data and familiarize employees with visualization tools before investing in paid tools. In larger companies, the plan also can be used to test the validity of any data model on a small scale before deploying it fully in a data warehouse. The plan is the first free data integration plan on the market that puts no cap on extraction limits, and it can be used for an unlimited period of time.
Under the plan, subscribers can access any ten of Dataddo’s 200+ connectors and automate the synchronization of any volume of marketing, sales, financial, and other cloud data to up to three dashboarding applications and/or Google Sheets weekly. The company offers a growing library of free templates for popular dashboarding applications, enabling professionals with any level of data skill to start analyzing immediately.
“The Dataddo platform is designed for non-technical business professionals. But it’s also incredibly friendly to engineers because it allows them to tap into low-level platform operations via an API if they need to,” says Dataddo founder and CEO Petr Nemeth.
Built into the engineering layer of the platform is proprietary anomaly detection technology and automatic format harmonization that makes unstructured data dashboard-ready for business teams, and easier for engineers to manipulate in downstream systems. For more advanced insights, users can conveniently merge datasets from multiple systems directly in the Dataddo app before exporting them to a dashboard.
Dataddo is launching its free plan in parallel with the rollout of reverse ETL functionality, as well as a headless data integration product, which allows enterprises to build their own data products on top of the unified Dataddo API. These are additions to the platform’s existing ETL, ELT, and database replication functionalities.
“Once businesses outgrow our free plan, there is no limit to how much further they can scale up integration. Whether they are just starting to analyze data in Google Sheets or ready to integrate our API into their own app, Dataddo supports companies at every stage of data maturity,” Nemeth continues.
Apart from the free plan and Headless Data Integration, Dataddo offers two scalable paid plans: Data to Dashboards and Data Anywhere. The former is a fully-fledged version of the free plan; it allows subscribers to sync data to more than three visualization tools, and unlocks more platform features and direct support. The latter additionally enables subscribers to send data to warehouses, between warehouses, and from warehouses back into apps (reverse ETL). Custom pricing plans are available on request.
The platform is SOC 2 Type II certified and compliant with all major data privacy laws around the globe, including ISO 27001, GDPR for Europe, CCPA and HIPAA in the US, LGPD for Brazil, POPIA for South Africa, and more.
Contact
DataddoContact
Jack Zagorski
+420722468465
dataddo.com
Jack Zagorski
+420722468465
dataddo.com
Categories