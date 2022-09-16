New Yorker Electronics to Stock New Vishay IHDM Edge-Wound Inductor Series
New Vishay Dale Series Delivers High Temperature Operation to 180°C Continuous with No Aging.
Northvale, NJ, September 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New Yorker Electronics has announced Vishay Dale’s release of the new IHDM Series of edge-wound, through-hole inductors with an 1107 case size. The Vishay IHDM-1107BBEV-20 and IHDM-1107BBEV-30 inductors are ideal for DC/DC converters, inverters, differential mode chokes, and filters for motor and switching noise suppression in high current, high temperature applications, including industrial, medical, and military systems. The inductors are available with a selection of two core materials for optimized performance depending on the application.
The IHDM Series features a powdered iron alloy core technology with soft saturation current to 422A, providing stable inductance and saturation over a demanding operating temperature range, with low power losses and excellent heat dissipation. The edge-wound coil provides low DCR down to 0.25mΩ, which minimizes losses and improves rated current performance for increased efficiency. Compared to competing ferrite-based solutions, the IHDM-1107BBEV-20 and IHDM-1107BBEV-30 offer 30-percent higher rated current and 30-percent higher soft saturation current levels that are stable at continuous operating temperatures to +180°C. The inductors’ soft saturation provides a predictable inductance decrease with increasing current, independent of temperature.
Standard terminals for the IHDM-1107BBEV-20 and IHDM-1107BBEV-30 are stripped and tinned for through-hole mounting. Vishay can customize the devices’ performance - including inductance, DCR, rated current, and voltage rating - through New Yorker Electronics. Customizable mounting options include bare copper, surface-mount, and press fit. To reduce the risk of whisker growth, the inductors feature a hot-dipped tin plating. The devices are RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.
Features & Benefits:
· High temperature operation, up to 180°C continuous with no aging
· Low DCR to minimize losses and reduce temperature rise
· Powdered iron alloy core technology provides stable inductance and saturation over operating temperature with satisfactory core losses (-55 °C to +180 °C)
· Soft saturation gives predictable inductance decrease with increasing DC current independent of temperature
Applications:
· High current and high temperature applications
· DC/DC converters
· High current differential mode chokes
· Inverters
New Yorker Electronics supplies Vishay Dale discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors and capacitors).
About New Yorker Electronics
Headquartered in Northvale, NJ, New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc. (www.newyorkerelectronics.com) is a global franchised distributor of electronic components, value-added services, and supply chain solutions to the world’s leading OEMs and contract manufacturers in various markets. Founded in 1948, the AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified company has earned a reputation for delivering superior levels of reliability and customer support while providing direct franchise access to an extensive ready-to-ship inventory of passive, inter-connect, electromechanical and Mil-Spec components, as well as semiconductor devices.
The IHDM Series features a powdered iron alloy core technology with soft saturation current to 422A, providing stable inductance and saturation over a demanding operating temperature range, with low power losses and excellent heat dissipation. The edge-wound coil provides low DCR down to 0.25mΩ, which minimizes losses and improves rated current performance for increased efficiency. Compared to competing ferrite-based solutions, the IHDM-1107BBEV-20 and IHDM-1107BBEV-30 offer 30-percent higher rated current and 30-percent higher soft saturation current levels that are stable at continuous operating temperatures to +180°C. The inductors’ soft saturation provides a predictable inductance decrease with increasing current, independent of temperature.
Standard terminals for the IHDM-1107BBEV-20 and IHDM-1107BBEV-30 are stripped and tinned for through-hole mounting. Vishay can customize the devices’ performance - including inductance, DCR, rated current, and voltage rating - through New Yorker Electronics. Customizable mounting options include bare copper, surface-mount, and press fit. To reduce the risk of whisker growth, the inductors feature a hot-dipped tin plating. The devices are RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.
Features & Benefits:
· High temperature operation, up to 180°C continuous with no aging
· Low DCR to minimize losses and reduce temperature rise
· Powdered iron alloy core technology provides stable inductance and saturation over operating temperature with satisfactory core losses (-55 °C to +180 °C)
· Soft saturation gives predictable inductance decrease with increasing DC current independent of temperature
Applications:
· High current and high temperature applications
· DC/DC converters
· High current differential mode chokes
· Inverters
New Yorker Electronics supplies Vishay Dale discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors and capacitors).
About New Yorker Electronics
Headquartered in Northvale, NJ, New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc. (www.newyorkerelectronics.com) is a global franchised distributor of electronic components, value-added services, and supply chain solutions to the world’s leading OEMs and contract manufacturers in various markets. Founded in 1948, the AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified company has earned a reputation for delivering superior levels of reliability and customer support while providing direct franchise access to an extensive ready-to-ship inventory of passive, inter-connect, electromechanical and Mil-Spec components, as well as semiconductor devices.
Contact
New Yorker ElectronicsContact
Mark Pappas
800-536-1887
www.newyorkerelectronics.com
Mark Pappas
800-536-1887
www.newyorkerelectronics.com
Categories