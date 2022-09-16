zant. Welcomes Olena Provencher, Ph.D., a Jungian Life Coach with Over 30 Years of Experience
Bridgewater, NJ, September 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mental Health Platform, zant. Expands Network
zant. provides access to mental health services for individuals who might not have access otherwise. zant.'s mission is to create a simpler approach to support with direct collaboration and communication between highly-skilled providers and experts for those who need their services most.
zant. is proud to announce that Jungian Life Coach, Olena Provencher, Ph.D., has joined its network of highly-skilled experts. zant. provides access to mental health services for individuals who might not have access otherwise. zant.'s mission is to support mental health by providing a platform for collaboration and communication between highly-skilled providers and those who need their services most. The platform is committed to making mental health services available to everyone who needs them, all at low costs while offering support across 25+ categories.
By joining zant.’s extensive network of professionals, Provencher will be offering low-cost support services to people across the United States. Many providers have joined the platform in an effort to give back to those who need it most. Provencher’s goal is to, “help her clients achieve the best, healthiest, and most fulfilling version of relationships with others.”
She finds that being a mental health expert is an opportunity to help people attain the best life where feelings of calm, joy, contentedness, and groundedness are daily experiences based on inner expansion, self-knowledge, and self-fulfillment.
Provencher studied at the Moscow State Pedagogical University with a double major in Painting and Art History, working to academically bridge Jungian (Analytical) psychology and art. She received her Master’s in Philosophy from the University of North Florida and soon after, she studied Jungian and Transpersonal Psychology at the California Institute of Integral Studies, which culminated in a doctorate in Jungian Psychology and Consciousness Research.
One of the main quotes Provencher carries into her practice as a professional is, “(Y)our vision will become clear only when you can look into your own heart...Who looks outside, dreams; who looks inside, awakens."
If you find that you may fit within this need of services, find Olena Provencher today for a free consultation by downloading zant. on the iOS App Store.
Jake Ciccarelli
908-224-3735
www.zant.app
