zant. Welcomes Life Coach Cyndi Dailey to Mental Health App
Bridgewater, NJ, September 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- zant. provides access to mental health services for individuals who might not have access otherwise. zant.'s mission is to create a simpler approach to support with direct collaboration and communication between highly-skilled providers and experts for those who need their services most.
zant. is proud to announce that Life Coach, Cyndi Dailey, has joined its network of highly-skilled providers and experts. The mobile app zant., provides access to mental health services for individuals who might not have access otherwise. The platform is committed to making mental health services available to everyone who needs them, all at low costs while offering support across 25+ categories.
By joining zant.’s extensive network of professionals, Dailey will be offering low-cost support services to people across the United States. Many providers have joined the platform in an effort to give back to those who need it most. Dailey’s goal is to inspire hope and healing in her clients alongside their healing process.
After losing her husband to suicide and quickly becoming a widow, navigating through grief alongside her daughter, Cyndi eventually found the support she needed to get through each day and eventually turned her pain into passion. While in the midst of the pandemic, she lost the ability to financially afford to finish her schooling to become a certified life coach until a miracle happened: she was able to use her stimulus checks to finish her schooling and took the time during the pandemic to focus on her education. Today, she finds coaching to be her life’s purpose and says, “this is my calling, this is where my heart is.”
Dailey is a certified Life Coach as well as a certified beyond Grief Coach, Emotional Mastery Coach, and Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) coach practitioner. Coach Dailey carries her own personal story of grief and loss to help those in need and connect with her clients after unexpectedly losing her husband in 2013.
One of the main quotes Dailey carries into her practice as a life coach is, “Things happen for me, not to me.”
If you find that you may fit within this need of services, find Coach Cyndi Dailey today for a free consultation by downloading zant. on the iOS App Store.
