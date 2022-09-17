Alexandra Bommer Joins zant.'s Network of Quality Providers
Bridgewater, NJ, September 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- zant. provides access to mental health services for individuals who might not have access otherwise. zant.'s mission is to create a simpler approach to support with direct collaboration and communication between highly-skilled providers and experts for those who need their services most. zant. is proud to announce that Life Coach, Alexandra Bommer has joined its network of highly-skilled providers and experts. zant. The iOS app is committed to making mental health services available to everyone who needs them for free access and at low costs while offering support across 25+ categories of focus areas.
By joining zant.’s extensive network of professionals, Bommer will be offering low-cost support services to people across the United States. Many providers have joined the platform because of the differentiation within the mental health space. zant. is not your typical mental health app. Instead of employing their providers, they work alongside them as an all-in-one business solution including marketing, schedule, and billing management. zant. helps providers to have more time for their clients and less time stressing and burning out on the business. Bommer’s goal in working with the app is to recognize how clients are coping with their current trauma and slowly create long-term change in an effort to better their lives.
She finds coaching to be “so rewarding,” she says, “because I am helping people learn how to help themselves.” Bommer takes a holistic approach to coaching, not just focusing on one aspect of a person’s life, but looking at her client as their own unique person.
Bommer works with individuals who have experienced physical, emotional, and other traumas as well as those with ongoing chronic health conditions. She also specializes in working with people who are looking to reverse health conditions through diet and exercise by developing meal plans. Bommer has received forty hours of assault crisis intervention training at the Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA) Crisis Hotline & Assault Crisis Intervention Training and is currently studying as a Clinical Psychology PsyD student to continue furthering her career.
One of the main quotes Bommer carries into her practice as a life coach is, “a failure is simply a learning experience.”
If you find that you may fit within this need of services, find Coach Bommer today for a free consultation by downloading zant. on the iOS App Store.
Jake Ciccarelli
908-224-3735
www.zant.app
