Rawson Saunders School Named 2022 Cognia School of Distinction
Austin, TX, September 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Rawson Saunders has been named a 2022 Cognia™ School of Distinction for excellence in education. Cognia, the global nonprofit school improvement organization, recognized 96 schools in the United States and Puerto Rico and nine in other countries across the globe as Schools of Distinction.
Rawson Saunders is recognized as a 2022 Cognia School of Distinction a program which recognizes pre-K–12 education institutions that exemplify excellence in education and service to learners. Cognia selected Rawson Saunders as one of the 96 schools and 38 systems out of more than 1,500 institutions that were eligible for its 2022 Cognia Schools and Systems of Distinction.
Rawson Saunders Head of School Laura Steinbach, M.S.Ed, is especially grateful for the recognition in the same year that the school celebrates its 25th anniversary. “All of us at Rawson Saunders take great pride in the number of lives we’re changing every day,” said Steinbach. “It is an honor to show the world what is possible in education for kids with dyslexia.”
Rawson Saunders participated in Cognia’s rigorous Accreditation Engagement Review process, which is based on research-based performance standards. The process includes a third-party review by education experts of evidence, interviews, and classroom observations. The evaluation covers Leadership Capacity, Learning Capacity, and Resource Capacity, as well as a demonstrated commitment to continuous improvement.
“Rawson Saunders is to be commended on their recognition as a School of Distinction,” said Dr. Mark A. Elgart, president and CEO of Cognia. “Cognia Accreditation is already a mark of distinction recognized around the world. Being named a School or System of Distinction further recognizes the commitment to education quality Rawson Saunders has for its learners,” he added.
For Cognia Global Network member institutions, Cognia offers an opportunity to be further recognized as a school or system of distinction in the year in which an accreditation engagement review is held. Unlike the typical six-year accreditation cycle, this program recognizes institutions that hosted a Cognia Accreditation Engagement Review within the recognition year 2021-2022.
About Rawson Saunders
Rawson Saunders School is an academically excellent, fully accredited independent school for students with dyslexia in grades 1-12. Rawson Saunders is the only school in central Texas of its kind, and one of just a handful in the country. The school is recognized internationally as a leader in innovative, multisensory teaching methods tailored specifically to the way students with dyslexia learn. Find out more at rawsonsaunders.org.
About Cognia
Cognia is a global, nonprofit improvement organization dedicated to helping institutions and other education providers grow learners, teachers, and leaders. Cognia offers accreditation and certification, assessment, and professional services within a framework of continuous improvement. Serving 36,000 public and private institutions from early learning through high school in more than 90 countries, Cognia brings a global perspective to advancing teaching and learning. Find out more at cognia.org.
