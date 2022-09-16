Spencer Savings Bank is Hosting a Pet Adoption Day
Elmwood Park, NJ, September 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Spencer Savings Bank will be hosting a Pet Adoption Day on Sunday, October 9th. Four rescue groups will be bringing their pets to their Elmwood Park Financial Center parking lot (680 River Drive) to find their new paw-rents and fur-ever home. The event will take place from 11am to 3pm. There will be free food, snacks, drinks and give-a-ways. Bring the family out for some fun and an opportunity to meet wonderful new furry friends.
About Spencer Savings Bank:
Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 100 years. The bank has almost $4 billion in total assets and operates 26 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.
Categories