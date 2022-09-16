Histria Books Announces the Release of "The Knights of the Golden Circle in Texas" by Randolph W. Farmer
Las Vegas, NV, September 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of the paperback and eBook editions of The Knights of the Golden Circle in Texas by Randolph W. Farmer. The book is published by Vita Histria, an academic imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding scholarly works in a variety of fields.
The Knights of the Golden Circle (KGC) played a major role in starting the Civil War in the United States. Although intended to remain a secret organization of conspirators, it is perhaps the most well-documented conspiracy in United States history. The goal of the KGC was the creation of a new society separate from the United States dedicated to the preservation and expansion of slavery into Latin America.
The Knights of the Golden Circle in Texas relies on documents created by the organization and its members that have not previously been used by researchers. Many members of this organization remained in positions of authority in state affairs long after the abolition of slavery. Midwest Book Review says The Knights of the Golden Circle in Texas, “goes far beyond previous published work in establishing the identities of the members of this organization who promoted and encouraged the most disastrous war in American history." Kirkus Reviews calls it “A grounded, rigorous study of a violent, clandestine organization.”
Randolph W. Farmer is a native Texan from a family whose ancestors first came to Texas as early as 1817 when it was still a Spanish possession. He is the author of two previously published books on Texas history.
The Knights of the Golden Circle in Texas 364 pp., Softbound, ISBN 978-1-59211-157-2, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available in hardcover and as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group. For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
