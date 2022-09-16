Histria Books Announces the Release of "The Moment Before the Music Begins" by Lisa Campbell Albert and Bill Lynch
Palm Beach, FL, September 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of The Moment Before the Music Begins by Lisa Campbell Albert and Bill Lynch. The book is published by Vita Histria, an academic imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding scholarly works in a variety of fields.
For over twenty-five years, authors Lisa Campbell Albert and Bill Lynch have been collaborating on and in Musical Theatre; working in professional productions, conducting workshops, teaching song study, and coaching both professional and aspiring Musical Theatre artists. They noticed that they were both almost invariably drawn to the same artists. So they asked each other the simple question “why?” What was it that these artists had, or perhaps more importantly, what was it that these artists did that compelled Lisa and Bill to both become involved with the song?
After much debate and discussion, eventually, the answer became clear: Lisa and Bill understood why the artist was singing. That’s because the artist knew why they were singing. The need to sing arose in the artist long before the first chord of the song was struck, and was sustained until the final chord resolved. Lisa and Bill cared about why they were singing, therefore cared more about what they were doing in the song than how they were singing the song. In short, the need to sing began for the artist in the moments before the music began. In The Moment Before the Music Begins, they develop a vocabulary and a process that guides singers to discover their personal reason for why they are singing a specific song.
Christine Knoblauch-O’Neal, Director of the Performing Arts Department at Washington University in St. Louis raves, “Now actors, singers, and dancers have a clear and concise process for improving their craft in Musical Theater. T.E.A.M works!” The book includes a Foreword by acclaimed Broadway star Taylor Louderman who was nominated for a Tony award for best actress for her performance in Mean Girls.
The Moment Before the Music Begins 80 pp., Softbound, ISBN 978-1-59211-166-4, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group. For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
