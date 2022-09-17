Silent Breach Opens Headquarters in Paris, France
New York, NY, September 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Silent Breach today announced that it has relocated their European headquarters to 32 Avenue Kléber in Paris, France.
“Silent Breach is very excited to establish a base in Paris,” said Marc Castejon, CEO of Silent Breach. “For generations, the French capital has endured as an economic, technological and cultural hub, and provides an ideal home for our EMEA operations. As a French native myself, this move holds great personal significance, and we look forward to partnering with local businesses and organizations to protect our digital infrastructure long into the future.”
The move takes place as Silent Breach continues to diversify their cybersecurity portfolio, expanding into next-generation technologies like Attack Surface Management and Blockchain Security. Proprietary ASM platform, Quantum Armor, integrates directly with cloud hosting services such as AWS and MS Azure to provide security and development teams with real-time network monitoring, data analysis and AI-driven mitigation planning. Newly launched blockchain services include smart contract security audits, blockchain protocol audits, and web 3.0 penetration testing, among others.
“As the cyber landscape evolves, defensive security measures must constantly be updated accordingly. Yesterday’s security is no longer sufficient against today’s threats,” said Andrew Miller, Quantum Armor Product Manager. “With an explosion of IoT and blockchain solutions in recent years, cybersecurity teams have been struggling to adapt to a new digital reality. Silent Breach is proud to invest in the future of cybersecurity, and our Paris headquarters is key to recruiting and developing the talent necessary to do so.”
Further information about the Silent Breach can be found at: silentbreach.com
To learn more about Quantum Armor and register for a free trial, visit: quantum-armor.com
About Silent Breach: Silent Breach is an award-winning provider of cyber security services for Fortune 500 companies. Our global team provides cutting-edge insights and expertise across the Data Center, Enterprise, SME, Retail, Government, Finance, Education, Automotive, Hospitality, Healthcare and Internet of Things (IoT) industries.
Contact
Silent BreachContact
Daniel Rhodes
+1-727-497-7941
https://silentbreach.com
contact@silentbreach.com
150 West 25th Street, Suite 403
Manhattan, NY 10001
USA
