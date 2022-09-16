New High-CV Hybrid Capacitor from NIC available at Omni Pro Electronics
New NIC Components Hybrid SMT Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Ripple Current Rated to 4Arms/100KHz with Low ESR
Addison, NJ, September 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Omni Pro Electronics has announced NIC Components release of the NSPE-HC series of AEC-Q200 automotive-grade surface mount aluminum electrolytic capacitors. Featuring high capacitance per case size, the NSPE-HC series is offered in five case sizes from 6.3x6.3 to 10x12.8 (DxH). The series covers capacitance values from 56uF to 560uF in voltage ratings of 25VDC and 35VDC over wide operating temperatures (-55°C to +105°C) with a load life rating of 5000 hours at +105°C.
The exceptional performance of the hybrid construction (polymer and liquid electrolyte) results in high ripple current ratings (up to 4Arms/100KHz), low ESR and high reliability. The NIC Components NSPE-HC series is ideal for use in automotive, enterprise-level equipment and telecommunication/Datacom (ICT) infrastructure equipment applications. Another advantage of the NSPE-HC series is a larger capacitance value per case size supporting smaller circuit designs, reduced part count and lower PCB costs.
The SMT cylindrical V-chip construction is halogen-free, RoHS & REACH compliant and compatible with +260°C peak Pb-free reflow soldering processes. Evaluation samples are available from Omni Pro Electronics upon request.
Features:
• High Capacitance Value Per Case Size
• Automotive Grade: meets AEC-Q200
• Low ESR & High Ripple Current (≤ 4A) At 100Khz / +105°C
• 5000 Hours Load Life rated at +105°C
• 6.3x6.3 to 10x12.8mm Case Sizes
• Reflow Soldering Rated To +260°C
• Available With Wide Anti-Vibration Terminations
Applications:
• 12V Automotive: EPS, Pumps, Fans, Compressors
• Enterprise-Level Systems
• Cellular – Network Infrastructure
• DC-DC Power Circuits
• Power Control & Point of Load Regulators
As a Franchised Distributor, Omni Pro Electronics supplies the full line of NIC Components Capacitors, Magnetics, Resistive Products, Circuit Protection, RF Products, Connectors & Cables and Relays.
About Omni Pro Electronics
Omni Pro Electronics (https://www.omnipro.net/) of Addison, Texas, is a franchised distributor of electronic components with an inventory of industrial control and board-level components used in a broad array of industrial, commercial and aerospace/defense applications. Specializing in Interconnect, Electromechanical and Passive Components, it is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).
Contact
Mark Pappas
Mark Pappas
