The Artist Lives Launches Website Showcasing Unrecognized Deceased Artists
Death Brings Recognition to Unrecognized Artists.
New York, NY, September 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Artist Lives announces the launch of its website www.theArtistLives.org, showcasing the work of visual artists, musicians and writers who died with little, or no recognition during their lifetime. In contrast to a traditional memorial site, each artist has his or her own page where you can view their artwork, music, and literary pieces.
The site was created by NYC writer/producer Andrea Magder after losing her son in 2017 and later discovering journals filled with short stories, poetry and the beginnings of a novel. The realization that her son’s dream of one day becoming a published author was cut short by his untimely death was difficult to reconcile with. She wasn’t alone. While attending a grief group, Magder discovered many people had inherited paintings, music and literary work from family members, and they nearly all had no idea what to do with them. Magder recalls one man telling the group that his son had composed over 18 symphonies. He kept reiterating how no one will ever hear his son’s music. You can’t toss 18 symphonies into a box and forget about them, but more often than not, that seems to be the case. Creative work tends to get packed away, and ultimately forgotten over time.
While many families hope to gain exposure for their loved ones, others find it therapeutic. One woman who had submitted her mother's artwork explained, “At first, I thought, who cares about seeing my mom's hand-painted ceramic vase, but I care, and that's what matters most.”
There has been a resounding positive response to the site. People are thrilled to finally have a place where they can share their loved one’s work. While there is always the chance some of the artists may find success posthumously, preserving their work is the top priority for the families. It ensures the artist's legacy, and that alone brings great comfort during their time of grief.
