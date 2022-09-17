17th Annual Wag-O-Ween Returns to Downtown Savannah & Starland District Oct. 22 & 23
The pet trick-or-treating fundraiser is hosted by The Hipster Hound and Renegade Paws Rescue.
Savannah, GA, September 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The 17th annual Wag-O-Ween pet trick-or-treating fundraising event will be held on Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. at treat stops between the Savannah River and the Starland District. Humans and dogs alike are encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes and follow their map to participating local businesses, which will be giving out dog treats and goodies.
The event also includes a photo station with costume contests, dog races, and raffles in Pulaski Square throughout each day. After a wildly successful 2021 weekend, event organizers The Hipster Hound and Renegade Paws Rescue decided to continue the two-day format and expansion to the Starland District for 2022.
“Once again, we are delighted to bring back this ‘pawesome’ event that continues to grow year after year. We are expecting over 2,000 wagging tails to descend upon Savannah for a weekend of spooktacular fun,” said Tonya Rintye, owner of The Hipster Hound. “Local rescues have seen an unprecedented number of pet surrenders this past year. The proceeds from Wag-O-Ween will help these struggling rescues provide veterinary care to the displaced pets while the event itself will build awareness on how to save lives by becoming a foster parent.”
In honor of local businesswoman and Wag-O-Ween event creator Sara Portman, who passed away in 2020, her friends at The Hipster Hound and Renegade Paws Rescue established the Sara Portman Community Fund. A portion of the proceeds from Wag-O-Ween will go to this fund for community spay/neutering, education, and more. The remaining money raised will continue to support local animal rescues in their mission to place animals in “furever” homes and support community education efforts.
In addition to the October 22 & 23 weekend, the Wag-O-Ween committee has planned “A Toast to Wag-O-Ween,” an elegant evening of wine tasting featuring Rescue Dog Wines. The exclusive event will be held on Thursday, October 13 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Mansion La Belle, located at 410 E. Gwinnett Street in Savannah. Guests will experience their wine tasting with a souvenir wine glass, hors d'oeuvres by local chefs, Savannah storytelling, tarot card readings, live music, and a silent auction. For more information and to register for the event, visit renegadepawsrescue.networkforgood.com/events/47980-a-toast-to-wag-o-ween.
Wag-O-Ween participants can register and donate ahead of time at wagoween.org. The $10 wristband admits one pet for the entire weekend and includes a treat destination map and doggy swag bag.
During the week of Wag-O-Ween, participants can also register in person or pick up their pre-ordered doggy swag bags and t-shirts at the following kick-off events:
Wednesday, October 19, Starland Yard, 6:00-8:00 p.m.
Thursday, October 20; Service Brewing, 6:00-8:00 p.m.
Friday, October 21, The Alida (Wag-O-Ween’s hotel partner), time TBD
Friday, October 21, Fish Tales in Richmond Hill, 6:00-8:00 p.m.
To learn more about Wag-O-Ween registration, treat destinations, donation opportunities, and kick-off events, visit the Wag-O-Ween website at wagoween.org. The website will be updated frequently as more details are determined closer to the event.
About The Hipster Hound
The Hipster Hound is a family-owned pet products and services company located in Savannah. They offer dog daycare, grooming, boarding, retail, and more at two locations. Visit hipsterhound.net for more information.
About Renegade Paws Rescue
Renegade Paws Rescue is a 501(c)(3) volunteer-based organization dedicated to providing the highest level of care for unwanted, abused, or injured dogs in the Coastal Empire and surrounding areas. Visit renegadepawsrescue.org for more information.
The event also includes a photo station with costume contests, dog races, and raffles in Pulaski Square throughout each day. After a wildly successful 2021 weekend, event organizers The Hipster Hound and Renegade Paws Rescue decided to continue the two-day format and expansion to the Starland District for 2022.
“Once again, we are delighted to bring back this ‘pawesome’ event that continues to grow year after year. We are expecting over 2,000 wagging tails to descend upon Savannah for a weekend of spooktacular fun,” said Tonya Rintye, owner of The Hipster Hound. “Local rescues have seen an unprecedented number of pet surrenders this past year. The proceeds from Wag-O-Ween will help these struggling rescues provide veterinary care to the displaced pets while the event itself will build awareness on how to save lives by becoming a foster parent.”
In honor of local businesswoman and Wag-O-Ween event creator Sara Portman, who passed away in 2020, her friends at The Hipster Hound and Renegade Paws Rescue established the Sara Portman Community Fund. A portion of the proceeds from Wag-O-Ween will go to this fund for community spay/neutering, education, and more. The remaining money raised will continue to support local animal rescues in their mission to place animals in “furever” homes and support community education efforts.
In addition to the October 22 & 23 weekend, the Wag-O-Ween committee has planned “A Toast to Wag-O-Ween,” an elegant evening of wine tasting featuring Rescue Dog Wines. The exclusive event will be held on Thursday, October 13 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Mansion La Belle, located at 410 E. Gwinnett Street in Savannah. Guests will experience their wine tasting with a souvenir wine glass, hors d'oeuvres by local chefs, Savannah storytelling, tarot card readings, live music, and a silent auction. For more information and to register for the event, visit renegadepawsrescue.networkforgood.com/events/47980-a-toast-to-wag-o-ween.
Wag-O-Ween participants can register and donate ahead of time at wagoween.org. The $10 wristband admits one pet for the entire weekend and includes a treat destination map and doggy swag bag.
During the week of Wag-O-Ween, participants can also register in person or pick up their pre-ordered doggy swag bags and t-shirts at the following kick-off events:
Wednesday, October 19, Starland Yard, 6:00-8:00 p.m.
Thursday, October 20; Service Brewing, 6:00-8:00 p.m.
Friday, October 21, The Alida (Wag-O-Ween’s hotel partner), time TBD
Friday, October 21, Fish Tales in Richmond Hill, 6:00-8:00 p.m.
To learn more about Wag-O-Ween registration, treat destinations, donation opportunities, and kick-off events, visit the Wag-O-Ween website at wagoween.org. The website will be updated frequently as more details are determined closer to the event.
About The Hipster Hound
The Hipster Hound is a family-owned pet products and services company located in Savannah. They offer dog daycare, grooming, boarding, retail, and more at two locations. Visit hipsterhound.net for more information.
About Renegade Paws Rescue
Renegade Paws Rescue is a 501(c)(3) volunteer-based organization dedicated to providing the highest level of care for unwanted, abused, or injured dogs in the Coastal Empire and surrounding areas. Visit renegadepawsrescue.org for more information.
Contact
Wag-O-Ween SavannahContact
Tonya Rintye
(912) 658-1789
https://www.wagoween.org/
Tonya Rintye
(912) 658-1789
https://www.wagoween.org/
Categories