Motti Edelstein Joins RCM Leaders Forum Advisory Board
Royal Oak, MI, September 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ben Reigle, Founder of RCM Leaders Forum, announced today the appointment of Motti Edelstein to the Forum's Advisory Board. Edelstein is the vice president of Revenue Cycle Management for Allina Health.
Edelstein joined the not-for-profit healthcare organization as part of the organization's larger Revenue Cycle improvement project. Edelstein is a skilled Revenue Cycle leader with over 20 years of experience in healthcare finance and operations management. He has worked with, built, and led teams responsible for both hospital and physician revenue cycle, including managed care, patient access, HIM, charge capture, coding, billing, collections, denials management, and vendor management. Edelstein has been featured in healthcare industry publications for his expertise in patient-centric revenue cycle innovation and development.
"Motti brings a strong voice and considerable experience to our Board," says Ben Reigle. "He will be an incredible resource as we move forward with bringing together the best leaders in revenue cycle management to foster new thinking and collaborate on solutions."
Edelstein joins Advisory Board members Kelly Kloeckler-Thorton (University of Texas-Southwestern Health), Kim Davis (University of Colorado Medicine), Mel Eisele (Adventist), Keith Eggert (University of Miami Health System), Michael Mercurio (Mass General Brigham), Heather Dunn (Vanderbilt University Medical Center) and Scott Williams (Duke University Health System).
About RCM Leaders Forum
RCM Leaders Forum was founded in 2018 to fill a noticeable gap between large conferences and paid networking events. The community is devised of revenue cycle management leaders looking for a group of like-minded, forward-looking leaders who share their struggles and successes. The Forum is designed to tackle the challenges RMC leaders face and build a better future for healthcare finance.
