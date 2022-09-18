New Yorker Electronics Expands Metal Strip Power Shunt Resistors with VPG 2-Terminal Resistors
VPG Foil Resistors Line of 2-Terminal Power Resistors Provide Low Resistance Values and Improved TCR under High Stress Conditions.
Northvale, NJ, September 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New Yorker Electronics has expanded its line of CSM Series of current sense resistors VPG Foil Resistors’ new +A grade, fully standardized Power Shunts. Relying on proprietary techniques to create low resistance values and improved TCR, the VPG CSM2817, CSM3920A, CSM5930A and CSM2512A Power Shunts have a resistance range of 0.1 mΩ to 100 mΩ and a TCR of ±15 ppm/°C to ±200 ppm/°C. They have a tolerance of ±0.1% to 5% and are power rated to 15W (at 70°C).
These VPG Metal Strip Power Resistors are used for medical and automatic test equipment, communication systems, power amplifiers, high-current applications for the automotive market and others. Each has a working temperature rated between -65°C to 170°C.
The VPG CSM2817 series is 0.250in x 0.169in x 0.039in. It features a temperature coefficient of resistance to ±50 ppm/°C max. (+20°C to +120°C), a power rating to 5W, a maximum current to 70A and a resistance range of 1mΩ to 100mΩ. It has a short time overload of ±0.3%. Its E-Beam welding construction consists of copper terminals and NiCr resistive element.
The VPG CSM3920A series is 0.394in x 0.201in with various height options. It boasts a power rating of up to 12W with, a maximum current to 244A a resistance range of 0.2mΩ to 4mΩ. It also has a short time overload of ±0.5% and low Inductance <3nH.
The 0.591in x 0.299in VPG CSM5930A series features a temperature coefficient of resistance to ±50 ppm/°C maximum (+20°C to +120°C), a power rating to 15W and a resistance range of 0.1mΩ to 3mΩ. Its short time overload is ±0.5% with a maximum current up to 387A.
VPG’s CSM2512A series (0.248in L x 0.122in W) has a temperature coefficient of resistance to ±70 ppm/°C max. (+20°C to +120°C). It offers a power rating to 6W, a resistance range of 0.2 mΩ to 5 mΩ, a maximum current of up to 173A and a short time overload of ±0.5%.
These VPG Resistors are also designed for switching and linear power supplies, power management systems, measurement instrumentation, frequency converters and high current applications for the automotive market. Made-to-stock and available in tape & reel, quick prototype quantities are available through New Yorker Electronics.
NYE supplies VPG Bulk Metal Foil Resistors (Surface Mount & Through Hole), Power Current Sensors, Hermetically Sealed Resistors, Voltage Dividers and Networks, Trimmers, High Temperature Resistors and Hybrid Chips and PRND.
About New Yorker Electronics
Headquartered in Northvale, NJ, New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc. (www.newyorkerelectronics.com) is a global franchised distributor of electronic components, value-added services, and supply chain solutions to the world’s leading OEMs and contract manufacturers in various markets. Founded in 1948, the AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified company has earned a reputation for delivering superior levels of reliability and customer support while providing direct franchise access to an extensive ready-to-ship inventory of passive, inter-connect, electromechanical and Mil-Spec components, as well as semiconductor devices.
NYE supplies VPG Bulk Metal Foil Resistors (Surface Mount & Through Hole), Power Current Sensors, Hermetically Sealed Resistors, Voltage Dividers and Networks, Trimmers, High Temperature Resistors and Hybrid Chips and PRND.
About New Yorker Electronics
Headquartered in Northvale, NJ, New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc. (www.newyorkerelectronics.com) is a global franchised distributor of electronic components, value-added services, and supply chain solutions to the world’s leading OEMs and contract manufacturers in various markets. Founded in 1948, the AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified company has earned a reputation for delivering superior levels of reliability and customer support while providing direct franchise access to an extensive ready-to-ship inventory of passive, inter-connect, electromechanical and Mil-Spec components, as well as semiconductor devices.
