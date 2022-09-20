zant. Welcomes New Provider, Nikki Dalhamer, Trauma Informed Coach
Bridgewater, NJ, September 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- According to The National Council, “70% of adults in the U.S. have experienced some type of traumatic event at least once in their lives. That’s 223.4 million people,” also adding that “Trauma is a risk factor in nearly all behavioral health and substance use disorders.” With the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic opening a world where there is less stigma surrounding those struggling with trauma, zant., a new app that hit the market on September 1, is ensuring the best possible care to those who need support in regards to trauma and more. zant. provides access to mental health services for individuals who might not have access otherwise. zant.'s mission is to create a straightforward approach to support with direct collaboration and communication between highly-skilled providers and experts for those who need their services most.
Recently, zant. announced its newest expert and provider, Nikki Dalhamer, to its network. Dalhamer is a Trauma Informed Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Coach, who finds her work to be incredibly meaningful as it allows her to “Teach her clients that their feelings are valid and they are not alone, because she is right there with them.”
zant.'s mission is to support mental health by providing a platform for collaboration and communication between highly-skilled providers and those who need their services most. The platform is committed to making mental health services available to everyone who needs them at low costs while offering support across 25+ categories.
By joining zant.’s extensive network of professionals, Dalhamer will be offering low-cost support services to people across the United States. Many providers have joined the platform to give back to those who need it most. Dalhamer’s goal is to provide her clients with trauma-informed care from the perspective of a fellow patient/peer.
Dalhamer works to deliver a realm of mental health services to her clients that have lived through various traumas and may be struggling with Substance Use Disorder (SUD). In her practice, Dalhamer provides clients with the necessary tools to have healthy coping strategies and more to manage their symptoms.
One of the main quotes she carries into her practice is, “give yourself grace, healing is not linear, and you are never alone.”
If you find that you may fit within this need of services, find Nikki Dalhamer today for a free consultation by downloading zant. on the iOS App Store.
