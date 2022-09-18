Moving Company in Carol Stream, IL Announces Launch of New Mobile-Friendly Website
Carol Stream, IL, September 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In today's fast-paced world, it's more important than ever to have a website that is mobile-friendly. That's why Technowiiz Home Services LLC is proud to announce the launch of their new website, which has been designed with the needs of mobile users in mind.
Technowiiz Home Services LLC is excited to announce their recent partnership with Prospect Genius, a leading provider of internet marketing services for small businesses. This partnership will enable Technowiiz Home Services to provide the residents of Chicagoland with the most up-to-date and effective online marketing tools and strategies available.
As part of this partnership, Technowiiz Home Services LLC has launched a new, mobile-friendly website that is designed to help customers in Chicagoland connect with the business and find the information they need, when they need it. With this new website, consumers will enjoy a smoother, more streamlined experience when browsing on mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.
Some of the key features of the new mobile-friendly website include user-friendly design and navigation, a comprehensive overview of the company's services and pricing, detailed information on the company's moving and junk hauling services, and a convenient online form for booking a moving appointment.
With this new mobile-friendly website, Technowiiz Home Services LLC is making it easier than ever for the people of Chicagoland to connect with their business and learn more about their services. This is just one more way that Technowiiz Home Services LLC is committed to providing an exceptional customer experience.
Kameron Thomas
(630) 250-3237
https://www.technowiizservices.com/
