Crisis Text Line Becomes the First Text-Based Service to Receive Accreditation from American Association of Suicidology
New York, NY, September 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Crisis Text Line, a non-profit organization that provides free, 24/7 text-based mental health support, and the American Association of Suicidology (AAS) are proud to announce that Crisis Text Line has become the first online-only emotional support (OES) service to receive accreditation for crisis programs. AAS accreditation guarantees individuals who are in crisis, as well as local and state governments funding crisis programs, that Crisis Text Line is delivering services according to nationally recognized standards.
“Our entire team at AAS wants to congratulate Crisis Text Line on the work they have done to earn accreditation,” said Anthony Wood, AAS’s Interim Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer. “It is wonderful to see organizations making the most of technological tools to deliver quality services that truly meet people where they are and in the manner in which they are most comfortable communicating.”
Crisis Text Line underwent an extensive evaluation process that reviewed the organization's training process, organizational structure, handling of life-threatening crises, ethical standards and community integration, among other focus areas.
“We are so honored to have received AAS accreditation, which recognizes our tireless work over the last nine years of providing exceptional mental health support for our community of texters in need,” said Dena Trujillo, CEO of Crisis Text Line. “Our unwavering commitment is two-fold: to create an empathetic world where nobody feels alone and to promote well-being for people wherever they are.”
In December of 2021, the U.S. Surgeon General issued a rare public advisory warning of a mental health crisis in America’s youth population, stating that social workers, psychologists and counselors are unable to meet the pandemic-fueled demand for mental health support. It’s clear that an accessible, anonymous, text based service like Crisis Text Line is more necessary now than ever before. In 2021 alone, Crisis Text Line engaged in nearly 1.3 million conversations and de-escalated over 17,000 conversations with people who reached out indicating that they were in imminent danger of ending their lives or harming someone else.
About Crisis Text Line
Founded in 2013, Crisis Text Line, a nonprofit organization that provides free, 24/7, high-quality text-based mental health support and crisis intervention, empowers a community of trained volunteers to support people in their moments of need. Crisis Text Line is committed to creating an empathetic world where nobody feels alone. Those seeking care can text CRISIS to 741741 to be connected to a live, trained volunteer crisis counselor in English. Text HOLA to 741741 or text to 442-AYUDAME in WhatsApp for Spanish. Additional information is available at www.crisistextline.org.
About American Association of Suicidology
The American Association of Suicidology is the world’s largest membership-based suicide prevention organization. Founded in 1968 by Edwin S. Shneidman, PhD, AAS promotes the research of suicide and its prevention, public awareness programs, public education and training for professionals and volunteers. The membership of AAS includes mental health and public health professionals, researchers, suicide prevention and crisis intervention centers, school districts, crisis center professionals, survivors of suicide loss, attempt survivors, and a variety of laypersons who have in interest in suicide prevention. You can learn more about AAS at www.suicidology.org.
