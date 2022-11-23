Third Place Art Prize Awarded to Alexander Morris
Rumford, RI, November 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In his series "Of Ocean and Sky" Alexander Morris created paintings that "span the deepest depths of the ocean to the vault of the heavens." The rich swathes of blues with hints of green and gray transport the viewer to above and below the ocean’s surface.
From this series, the painting "Of Ocean and Sky No. 2" was juried (and awarded) into the dual show entitled Below the Surface / Synergy II. These exhibits explore life conditions above and below the ocean.
The Below the Surface exhibit was put on by the Art League RI (Rhode Island). At the show’s opening reception, Morris learned he won Third Place for "Of Ocean and Sky No. 2." He said he felt "validated and proud that the jurors enjoyed my work so much." The show (and awards) was juried by Michael Rose, Heather E. Stivison, and Steven Pennell, with awards given out by Art League RI.
After the show closed, it was transferred to University of Rhode Island and curated alongside artwork from the university community’s artists and scientists.
Both exhibits have since closed but the award-winning artwork can be viewed at www.alexandermorrisart.com with other paintings of the ‘Of Ocean and Sky’ series. For more information, please contact Mr. Morris at 401.408.6087 or alexandermorrisart@gmail.com.
Alexander Morris has a robust exhibition history at various galleries and exhibition spaces, including AS220’s main gallery (RI), a featured artist of Attleboro Arts Museum’s prestigious 8 Vision exhibition (MA), and has been invited to exhibit on both east and west coasts.
Throughout his career, Mr. Morris has received various awards and honors, such as Third Place at Art League Rhode Island’s Below the Surface and was an elected artist at West Hartford Art League (CT).
Born in Utah, Mr. Morris received a BFA from the University of Utah. He currently lives and works in New England.
To view the artist’s complete works, please visit his website at www.alexandermorrisart.com. Also follow him on Instagram (@_wolfbird) for news and updates.
