Frankenstein at Theatre School @ North Coast Rep
Solana Beach, CA, September 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents the epic thriller: Frankenstein, as its next student production. Mary Shelley wrote Frankenstein in 1816 and it caught the public's imagination almost immediately. The first stage adaptation was written in 1823 and since then, countless film versions, parodies and modern interpretations have changed the associations we have with the Frankenstein name. Shelley’s novel offers many pleasures, but fulfilling the horror-movie expectations of the modern reader isn’t one of them. This adaptation attempts to be faithful to Shelley’s original themes, characters, mood and literary sensibility, while at the same time giving an audience a little bit more of what it expects from something called, “Frankenstein.”
Director Benjamin Cole is atingle to present this dramatic horror onstage with student performers. Additional production staff includes Stage Management by Annabelle Ouellet, Student Assistant Stage Management by Loretta Pfaff-Carano, Lighting Design by Matt FitzGerald, and Sound and Projection Design with Original Music by Melanie Chen Cole.
Featured in the cast are: Bex Balsdon, La Jolla Shores; Dominic Barrett, Encinitas; Kai Bunyak, Cardiff; Maggie Currier, Cardiff; Sophie Espinoza, San Marcos; Landon Friis, Oak Crest; Mai Grover, Del Mar; Kylie Mullany, Del Mar; Victoria Olivares, Tierrasanta; Skippy Parsons, Encinitas; Bronwyn Roberts, Del Mar; Sylvie Terjesen, Solana Beach; Ryan Warden, 4S Ranch; and Audrey Wilkins, Carlsbad.
Performances are October 6-9 in the Theatre School @ North Coast Rep Studio Space at 985 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Suite D, Solana Beach, 92075, with show times at 5:30pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and 2pm Saturday and Sunday. Ticket prices are regularly $20.00 for adults and $16.00 for seniors 65 and older, children under age 17, and active military. Please call the box office to reserve your tickets today: 858-481-1055.
