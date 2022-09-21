Loveforce International Gets The Little Boy from Above to Say Those Words Again
On Friday, September 23, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles and give away a book in their honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, September 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, September 23, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One will be entitled “The Little Boy From Above.” The Other will be entitled, “Say Those Words Again.” In honor of the two new Digital Music Singles, Loveforce International will give away a book.
The New Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled, "Say Those Words Again." It is a Retro R&B genre song in the style of early Earth Wind and Fire. It has a mellow groove. Lyrically, it is a love song, where the protagonist had a wonderful romantic date with a woman who has transitioned from a friend to a lover and he can’t wait for the next date. The groove in this song is uplifting as are the lyrics. The song is one of Charles’ rare collaborations, this time with songwriter John Chambers.
The new Digital Music Single by Ami Cannon is entitled “The Little Boy From Above.” It is a Spiritual, Acoustic Pop song. It is written from the perspective that God sends children to parents and the protagonist is the soul of the child before he is born. The lyric is a dialog between God and the parents telling them what to expect. From another perspective, it captures the role of parenting and gives a glimpse into what parents can expect.
The book that will be given away on Friday, September 23, is A Week’s Worth Of Fiction 2 by Mark Wilkins. The book features seven different Science Fiction stories each followed by a poem that provides further insight into the story or character in the story. Within its pages, you will find stories about a girl who has the cure for a deadly disease, a woman on a date with a psychosomatic disease called prophecy, a robot chicken, a supernatural fly, an astral projection, a teacher in a new job where everything is not what it seems and a futuristic world where the only economy is barter.
“This week our releases will usher in fall by continuing to break boundaries,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We’ve got a powerful Retro-R&B song by Billy Ray Charles, a spiritual Acoustic Pop song by Ami Cannon, and a book of uniquely crafted Science Fiction stories. Not the type of stuff one might expect from other labels," he continued.
The e-book will be given away on Friday, September 23 only, worldwide, on Amazon exclusively. The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, TikTok, Boom Play, Snapchat, Pretzel, Audio Mack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, and Qobuz.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
