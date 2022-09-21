Organimi® Named Leader in Organizational Chart Category on G2
Verified customer reviews and high satisfaction ratings secure top spot for organizational charting software provider Organimi.
Toronto, Canada, September 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Organimi, the organizational chart solution used by organizations in the private, public, educational and not for profit sectors around the globe is pleased to confirm its recent Leader award by industry research firm G2 in its Organizational Chart category.
G2 Crowd, the world’s most widely recognized and trusted independent review site for business solutions, awarded Organimi with a Leader badge in the Org Chart category in its Summer 2022 report. Prior to the Leader badge, Organimi was awarded a Leader badge in Spring 2022 in the Mid-Market category, and Best ROI and High Performer badges in the Organizational Chart category.
Reviewers confirmed Organimi’s reliable, feature rich software capabilities, affordability, and commitment to outstanding customer service were all drivers of its industry leading ranking.
“Organimi is more than just an org chart. It allows for the storage of information on employees making retrieval and placement for different projects extremely fast. We don't have to spend hours trying to link departments to one another, it's all automated for us. Each new release seems to bring out just one more thing to make it even better than it was before. I've been using this software for a number of years. I couldn't imagine trying to work without it.”
“Organimi's product is very user friendly. I have especially liked the seamless integration with our G Suite account and various methods you can view the structure of your organization. Additionally, the customer success team is incredibly helpful in addressing any questions I had.”
“The simplicity and straightforwardness of the platform and UI. There are tons of helpful hints in the FAQs. The support team is super responsive and helpful!”
Organimi integrates automatically with the industry leading platforms, including Microsoft Azure, Google Workspace and Salesforce, and provides through the Organimi Connect API connection options for a wide variety of other systems, applications, and tools. Organimi’s organizational chart tool helps organizations accelerate onboarding for new team members, incorporates remote, virtual and contract personnel into a unified global organizational structure, helps users plan for the future, and improves internal communication. Hosted on Amazon AWS, Organimi is used by over 150,000 small, mid, and large organizations worldwide. The adoption of the software has grown tremendously as users share their charts and collaborate with their colleagues. Many widely-known organizations have used Organimi as their organizational design solution of choice for HR, planning and account management applications, including users at organizations such as Facebook, Uber, WeWork, Amazon, LinkedIN, and other global brands and Fortune 500 companies.
To learn more about Organimi, please visit www.organimi.com.
About Organimi
Organimi is the industry pioneer and market leader in purpose built online solutions for organizational charts, photoboards and directories. Organimi is a cloud based org chart tool with patented technology that makes it easy to create, share, and maintain organizational charts. Their software helps organizations to connect, engage, and collaborate through dynamic organizational charts that are simple and easy to use. Free forever for organizations of up to 50 members, and with a range of affordable, feature rich plans for larger organizations, Organimi is used by thousands of customers worldwide to simplify and streamline their organizational design and org chart maintenance processes.
G2 Crowd, the world’s most widely recognized and trusted independent review site for business solutions, awarded Organimi with a Leader badge in the Org Chart category in its Summer 2022 report. Prior to the Leader badge, Organimi was awarded a Leader badge in Spring 2022 in the Mid-Market category, and Best ROI and High Performer badges in the Organizational Chart category.
Reviewers confirmed Organimi’s reliable, feature rich software capabilities, affordability, and commitment to outstanding customer service were all drivers of its industry leading ranking.
“Organimi is more than just an org chart. It allows for the storage of information on employees making retrieval and placement for different projects extremely fast. We don't have to spend hours trying to link departments to one another, it's all automated for us. Each new release seems to bring out just one more thing to make it even better than it was before. I've been using this software for a number of years. I couldn't imagine trying to work without it.”
“Organimi's product is very user friendly. I have especially liked the seamless integration with our G Suite account and various methods you can view the structure of your organization. Additionally, the customer success team is incredibly helpful in addressing any questions I had.”
“The simplicity and straightforwardness of the platform and UI. There are tons of helpful hints in the FAQs. The support team is super responsive and helpful!”
Organimi integrates automatically with the industry leading platforms, including Microsoft Azure, Google Workspace and Salesforce, and provides through the Organimi Connect API connection options for a wide variety of other systems, applications, and tools. Organimi’s organizational chart tool helps organizations accelerate onboarding for new team members, incorporates remote, virtual and contract personnel into a unified global organizational structure, helps users plan for the future, and improves internal communication. Hosted on Amazon AWS, Organimi is used by over 150,000 small, mid, and large organizations worldwide. The adoption of the software has grown tremendously as users share their charts and collaborate with their colleagues. Many widely-known organizations have used Organimi as their organizational design solution of choice for HR, planning and account management applications, including users at organizations such as Facebook, Uber, WeWork, Amazon, LinkedIN, and other global brands and Fortune 500 companies.
To learn more about Organimi, please visit www.organimi.com.
About Organimi
Organimi is the industry pioneer and market leader in purpose built online solutions for organizational charts, photoboards and directories. Organimi is a cloud based org chart tool with patented technology that makes it easy to create, share, and maintain organizational charts. Their software helps organizations to connect, engage, and collaborate through dynamic organizational charts that are simple and easy to use. Free forever for organizations of up to 50 members, and with a range of affordable, feature rich plans for larger organizations, Organimi is used by thousands of customers worldwide to simplify and streamline their organizational design and org chart maintenance processes.
Contact
OrganimiContact
Nadia Bashir
647-981-2740
www.organimi.com
Nadia Bashir
647-981-2740
www.organimi.com
Categories