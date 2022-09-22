Hustling Spirit Presents: TKL III Business & Purpose Mixer; Creating Connections Within the Community
Hustling Spirit will present the TKL III Business & Purpose Mixer taking place at LMB Events/Verga Fire Hall 1415 Crown Point Rd., Westville, NJ 08093, on Saturday, October 15, 2022, 12 pm-4 pm, and featuring empowerment speakers, Gwen Goolsby-Tillery of Success Arize LLC, Tiffany Gay of B Inspired Apparel, live performances by vocalist Melanie-Dash and Monologist Monique Holmes, live DJ, vendors, shopping, food and more.
Hustling Spirit is proud to bring the TKL III Business & Purpose Mixer to South Jersey for a second year. A networking mixer with a mission to foster relationships and strong connections within the community. It’s a day of women’s empowerment with a mission to not only connect business owners, but to also create vision for those in the community who have a dream that they have yet been able to manifest. The TKL III Business & Purpose Mixer is designed to impact and empower its guests through spectacular speakers such as; Gwen Goolsby-Tillery whose speech is titled “Built to Wear the Crown” and Tiffany Gay, who will speak about “From the Struggle to the Stage” and lastly, powerful performances that transform lives, such as an original Monologue, “I Am,” by Monologist Monique Holmes and an original song titled, “Song to Sing,” by vocal artist Melanie-Dash. Lastly, the TKL III Business & Purpose Mixer seals this sensory experience with lively music, savory food selections, a variety of vendors and contagious connections. "Guests will leave with a sense of euphoria and empowered to tenaciously pursue their purpose and dreams like never before," says Kenya Linton, Co-Founder of the Hustling Spirit brand and host of the TKL III Business & Purpose Mixer.
General Admission tickets are $24.99 and VIP tickets are $59.99. Tickets can be purchased on the Hustling Spirit website.
“This networking mixer was like no other! When have you ever gone to a networking mixer & received prayer? God knew exactly what I needed and made sure I got what I needed & then some at the mixer! It was a blessing!” – Tiffany G., Philadelphia, PA
Hustling Spirit, LLC, a Christian-based lifestyle brand that empowers its audience through inspirational apparel and empowerment events.
Contact
Kenya Linton
856-986-2735
