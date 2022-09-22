Hustling Spirit Presents: TKL III Business & Purpose Mixer; Creating Connections Within the Community

Hustling Spirit will present the TKL III Business & Purpose Mixer taking place at LMB Events/Verga Fire Hall 1415 Crown Point Rd., Westville, NJ 08093, on Saturday, October 15, 2022, 12 pm-4 pm, and featuring empowerment speakers, Gwen Goolsby-Tillery of Success Arize LLC, Tiffany Gay of B Inspired Apparel, live performances by vocalist Melanie-Dash and Monologist Monique Holmes, live DJ, vendors, shopping, food and more.