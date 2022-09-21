How to Buy Profitable Tax Liens – Tax Sale Success Masterclass
East Stroudsburg, PA, September 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Joanne Musa, founder of TaxLienLady.com is holding a Tax Sale Success Masterclass on Evaluating Tax Sale Properties on Thursday, September 22 at 7:30 pm Eastern Time.
Tax lien and tax deed investing can be very profitable. Tax Lien investing is a way that can earn interest rates that can’t happen in a bank CD anymore. And it’s more secure than the stock market because it’s not a speculative investment. There is real property backing it up. But someone can lose the money they invest on a tax lien or tax deed by...
· Choosing the wrong place to invest
· Buying liens or deeds on the wrong properties
· Failing to carry out the state-specific responsibilities of the tax lien or tax deed holder after purchasing a tax lien or deed?
“There are different reasons that people come to me for mentoring or coaching to invest in tax liens or tax deeds,” says Joanne Musa. “Some just don’t know how to start and want to learn the ropes and do it correctly. Others want to find the best places to invest and have access to the tools and resources that help them pick the right properties to bid on without putting in a lot of time and effort. And others come to me so that they can avoid costly mistakes. Mistakes like not evaluating the tax sale properties correctly before bidding.”
Evaluating tax sale properties before bidding at the tax sale is the topic of the next Tax Sale Success Masterclass on Thursday, September 22 from 7:00 – 8:30 pm Eastern time. This is a live virtual training conducted via Zoom. Masterclass attendees will be able to ask questions about the specific procedures to follow in their state and learn exactly what steps to take to research tax sale properties to find the right ones to bid on.
This masterclass is for investors who have already purchased their first liens or deeds, as well as for newbies who are just getting started and haven’t actually purchased anything yet. Avoid costly mistakes and learn how to do due diligence on tax sale properties before buying a lien or deed. The registration fee is $47.
Register at https://taxlienlady.com/tax-sale-success-masterclass.
The masterclass will include lifetime access to the replay and all materials including a due diligence step-by-step checklist that can be printed out to have during the training.
Contact
Tax Lien Lady L.L.C.Contact
Joanne Musa
1-908-391-3277
http://www.taxlienlady.com
http://taxlieninvestingtips.com/2015/04/24/tax-lien-investing-boot-camp/
