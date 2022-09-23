10 Years Ago, Louis Capet XXVI Built 175 Vegan Groups on Facebook Based on the Most Populated Cities Around the World. These Are Their Best.

10 Years Ago, Louis Capet XXVI built 175 Vegan groups on Facebook based on the most populated cities around the world. Today, they have a growing amount of active members. These are their best: http://www.LaserLightShow.ORG/Vegan-Facebook-Groups.