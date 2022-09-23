10 Years Ago, Louis Capet XXVI Built 175 Vegan Groups on Facebook Based on the Most Populated Cities Around the World. These Are Their Best.
10 Years Ago, Louis Capet XXVI built 175 Vegan groups on Facebook based on the most populated cities around the world. Today, they have a growing amount of active members. These are their best: http://www.LaserLightShow.ORG/Vegan-Facebook-Groups.
Los Angeles, CA, September 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A laser company that is owned & operated by vegans built 175 Vegan groups on Facebook 10 years ago based on the most populated cities around the world. http://www.LaserLightShow.ORG/Vegan-Facebook-Groups
The members range from normal people to food critics, tourists and a lot of restaurant owners. The discussions are mostly about: new dishes, pictures of food & menus, food recommendations at non-vegan restaurants, where to eat in certain parts of town, and news about upcoming vegan events.
40 of the 200 groups they built are very active with about 5,000+ members each with many comments & posts every day. Such as: Vegan Los Angeles, CA, Boston, MA, Denver, CO, Houston, TX, Washington, DC, Colorado, CO, Raleigh, NC, Louisville, KY, Charlotte, NC, Berlin, Germany, Alexandria, Egypt, Atlanta, GA, San Antonio, TX, Austin, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Philadelphia, PA, Omaha, NE, Miami, FL, New York City, Las Vegas, NV, Seattle, WA, Detroit, MI, Dallas, TX, Beijing, China, and many more.
They have a group of volunteers that help. In Los Angeles alone, they have about 10 volunteers which are called Facebook group moderators. They keep the spam out, and make sure the comments are clean.
Today, Louis Capet XXVI says, "I must of been a match-maker for hundreds of vegans over the past 10 years. I must of converted tens of thousands of meat eaters or vegetarians into vegans. I can't believe what I am looking at here sometimes. These are some of the greatest websites on the internet. This is probably the best thing I've ever seen and I own a laser light show company that performs at festivals."
Matt Falcone
215-888-8080
www.LaserLightShow.org
MF@LaserLightShow.ORG
www.facebook.com/KingCapetXXVI/groups
Twitter @LaserLightShow
Instagram @louis_capet_xxvi
