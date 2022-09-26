Vets from VetLive Now do Home Visit for Pets
Chennai, India, September 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- VetLive, a unit of PetButty, a Chennai-based Pet Care startup that launched in January 2019, connects pet parents to vets for online consultations. Started by Saravanan Ravichandran, VetLive is an online pet supplies store that has also been providing online vet consultation services, among other pet care services, since 2019.
The thought for providing online vet consultation came after seeing witnessing the scarcity of veterinary hospitals in India especially rural areas said the founder. Due to this reason, treatment is getting delayed, allowing the disease to further progress or even become fatal.
“Since the launch of their online veterinary services, there have been people from all over India, especially rural areas, taking online vet consultation for their dog, cat, hamster, rabbit, fish, birds and exotic pets. There are also farmers availing our online vet service for cattle, and horse,” says Saravanan.
During the COVID-19 Pandemic, as veterinary hospitals were mostly shut, VetLive was used by pet parents from Bangladesh, US, Europe, Middle East, Pakistan, Malaysia, Singapore and other countries asking for medical help for their pets. Though, they didn’t want to charge international people, they extended the service to them for free of cost.
Currently, they have 3 dedicated veterinarians on their team who are available for online vet services from 8 to 10 pm all days of the week.
VetLive have now started home veterinary services in India. Dedicated Veterinarians from VetLive directly goes to the homes of Pets for Checkups, Vaccination and small treatments.
Pet parents can book online vet consultation or home veterinary service by visiting our website https://www.vetlive.in/ or through WhatsApp at +91 7010200909.
