Cisdem ContactsMate 6.5.0 Adds Subscription Pricing Option and Fixes Issues
Cisdem ContactsMate for Mac 6.5.0 is released to add a new subscription pricing option and fixed issues.
Chicago, IL, September 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cisdem ContactsMate for Mac has been updated to version 6.5.0. With the release of this version, Cisdem adds a new subscription pricing option to ContactsMate.
Cisdem ContactsMate is a contact management app allowing users to manage contacts from various sources, such as Mac, iCloud, Gmail, Exchange and more. With this app, users can easily migrate contacts, export or convert contacts to 8 formats, delete or merge duplicate contacts and back up contacts. Users can also easily view, search, edit, group, tag, share and print contacts.
“ContactsMate is easy to use and versatile,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “It helps users with almost all contact management tasks. This update fixes a few issues and bugs to further improve performance and user experience. The update also offers a subscription pricing option. Of course, the existing one-time purchase option is still available.”
What’s new in version 6.5.0?
- Support subscription
- Fixed issues of sending group emails
- Fixed some crashing issues and minor bugs
Cisdem ContactsMate main features:
1. View, edit, group and tag contacts
By editing the contacts, users can complete and revise the contact information to keep a contact intact. With the group and tag feature, all contacts will be kept organized and found quickly.
2. Import and Sync contacts
ContactsMate can import and sync contacts from a CSV or vCard file, also from social accounts, including Google, iCloud, Exchange, Google, LinkedIn, etc. All your contacts can be put in one place for easy management.
3. Export contacts
All contacts can be output in 8 different formats (Excel, CSV, vCard, TXT, Docx, HTML, Numbers and Pages), so you can edit or share the contacts according to your needs.
4. Remove duplicate contacts and Fix defective contacts
By scanning, ContactsMate will display all duplicate and defective contacts (incomplete, blank and empty ones), users will be guided to multiple conflict resolutions: delete, ignore or edit, it allows to fix all at one time or fix one by one.
5. Share, print and send contacts via email with 1 click
Right click on a contact or a group, users will be allowed to share, print and sent contacts with 1 click.
Price and availability
Cisdem ContactsMate for Mac 6.5.0 is available for download and purchase at https://www.cisdem.com/contact-manager-mac.html. A lifetime license for 1 Mac (with lifetime free updates) costs $49.99. A one-year subscription license for 1 Mac costs $29.99. Download the free trial at: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-contactsmate.dmg.
About Cisdem
Cisdem is a software company focusing on the creation of utility, multimedia, PDF and data recovery software products for computers. The company is dedicated to developing high performance software to make life easier and work more productive. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.
Cisdem ContactsMate is a contact management app allowing users to manage contacts from various sources, such as Mac, iCloud, Gmail, Exchange and more. With this app, users can easily migrate contacts, export or convert contacts to 8 formats, delete or merge duplicate contacts and back up contacts. Users can also easily view, search, edit, group, tag, share and print contacts.
“ContactsMate is easy to use and versatile,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “It helps users with almost all contact management tasks. This update fixes a few issues and bugs to further improve performance and user experience. The update also offers a subscription pricing option. Of course, the existing one-time purchase option is still available.”
What’s new in version 6.5.0?
- Support subscription
- Fixed issues of sending group emails
- Fixed some crashing issues and minor bugs
Cisdem ContactsMate main features:
1. View, edit, group and tag contacts
By editing the contacts, users can complete and revise the contact information to keep a contact intact. With the group and tag feature, all contacts will be kept organized and found quickly.
2. Import and Sync contacts
ContactsMate can import and sync contacts from a CSV or vCard file, also from social accounts, including Google, iCloud, Exchange, Google, LinkedIn, etc. All your contacts can be put in one place for easy management.
3. Export contacts
All contacts can be output in 8 different formats (Excel, CSV, vCard, TXT, Docx, HTML, Numbers and Pages), so you can edit or share the contacts according to your needs.
4. Remove duplicate contacts and Fix defective contacts
By scanning, ContactsMate will display all duplicate and defective contacts (incomplete, blank and empty ones), users will be guided to multiple conflict resolutions: delete, ignore or edit, it allows to fix all at one time or fix one by one.
5. Share, print and send contacts via email with 1 click
Right click on a contact or a group, users will be allowed to share, print and sent contacts with 1 click.
Price and availability
Cisdem ContactsMate for Mac 6.5.0 is available for download and purchase at https://www.cisdem.com/contact-manager-mac.html. A lifetime license for 1 Mac (with lifetime free updates) costs $49.99. A one-year subscription license for 1 Mac costs $29.99. Download the free trial at: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-contactsmate.dmg.
About Cisdem
Cisdem is a software company focusing on the creation of utility, multimedia, PDF and data recovery software products for computers. The company is dedicated to developing high performance software to make life easier and work more productive. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.
Contact
CisdemContact
Peter Willians
+86 15200305025
www.cisdem.com
Peter Willians
+86 15200305025
www.cisdem.com
Categories