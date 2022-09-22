SECARDEO certLife v2 for Convenient Management of Certificates from Public and Private CAs
SECARDEO publishes the second version of "certLife," the web application for the central management of the certificate life cycle.
Ismaning, Germany, September 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- certLife is used for the role-based central management of any certificates for S/MIME, SSL, VPN, etc., in a certificate database and it offers a convenient self-service for users and server administrators using a web browser. Certificates can be generated, renewed, distributed, recovered or revoked on the basis of Windows Certificate Templates. certLife also offers central auto-enrollment as an alternative to client-based Windows certificate enrollment. Automated notifications, for example before a certificate expires, as well as statistics on the use of the certificates increase control.
Significant new features of certLife v2 are:
• Direct connection to a large number of CAs such as OpenXPKI, Dog-Tag and managed PKI services such as Digicert, SwissSign, AWS, etc.
• Complete certificate management for a Microsoft CA (ADCS)
• Clear dashboard
• Multiple language support
• Delegation of certificates to other users
• Group sharing for joint administration of server certificates
• Import and management of public and private SSH keys
• Extended search for crypto parameters
"With the new version of SECARDEO certLife, large users can efficiently and reliably manage all certificates from a public CA and the company's internal Microsoft CA," says Dr. Gunnar Jacobson, Founder and Managing Director of SECARDEO.
The SECARDEO TOPKI platform also offers a range of supplements to certLife for fully automated certificate lifecycle management.
For more information, see www.secardeo.com.
About SECARDEO
SECARDEO GmbH has been a successful company in the IT security growth segment since 2001. With our pioneering solutions for a full certificate lifecycle automation, even large IT infrastructures can be operated securely and extremely efficiently. Our customers include DAX corporations, global players from Silicon Valley and a large number of major European companies.
Press release
Nr. 1 / 2022
Secardeo GmbH
Hohenadlstr. 4
D-85737 Ismaning
www.secardeo.com
Further information:
Sanja Skakavac-Pirek
Tel: +49/89 189 35 89-4
Fax: +49/89 189 35 89-9
sanja.pirek@secardeo.com
