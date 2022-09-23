Bring the Power and Flexibility of Microsoft Office Directly Into Your Uffective Environment
Keep your key Microsoft 365 docs in one easily accessible location alongside other vital project information; Have 24/7 access to up to date documents; Work simultaneously on documents with your co-workers.
Roermond, Netherlands, September 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A powerful integration.
Uffective knows that working with multiple data sources is inefficient, messy and unproductive. That is why it is aiming to bring all of the critical, decision-making data you need into one place, enabling you to better make key decisions for your business.
After a year of planning, they have made a huge leap in collecting and boosting your data by launching a key new feature; You can now use your Microsoft 365 suite directly in Uffective.
What this means is that Office docs, whether Word, Excel or PowerPoint, can now be easily added to a context-relevant environment, such as a project or OKR in Uffective.
Key documents where you need them, when you need them.
This saves users working on a project or task from having to crawl through shared cloud folders, or, even worse, having key documents saved on personal desktops, regardless of their location or time zone.
It is easy to get lost under different versions or email threads. And trying to choose between, example_final.docx or example_ final_final.docx, can get complicated and messy. With this latest feature from Uffective, users don’t have to.
About Uffective
Uffective gives companies the data-driven tools they need to build their businesses. Uffective is a complete data management platform that helps companies to align or combine their activities, save time, budget and resources, and increase the impact of their OKRs, simply, efficiently and easily.
