xSuite Group Will Host Customer Presentation During SAPInsider S/4HANA Summit 2022
xSuite to host session discussing AP processes while migrating to S/4HANA alongside Dole Packaged Foods.
Southborough, MA, September 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- xSuite Group, a global leader in SAP-based Procure-to-Pay (P2P) workflows that specializes in streamlining Accounts Payable (AP) processes, today announced it will be hosting an educational session addressing company migration to S/4HANA and AP processes at the 2022 SAPInsider S/4HANA Summit (October 20-21) in New York City.
xSuite plans to host a session along with customer Dole Packaged Foods, demonstrating how the latter leveraged their move to S/4HANA as an opportunity to reinvent their existing business processes. Participants of the session will:
Uncover ways to streamline and enhance their operations through better processes and new technologies like AI
Learn how Dole Packaged Foods reinvented their AP processes while moving to S/4HANA and used this as a business case for change
Receive best practices to apply digital technologies, automation, and intelligence to existing business processes to generate real ROI from their SAP S/4HANA project
As a pioneer in Accounts Payable Invoice Automation (APIA) for SAP, xSuite will show how the AP department can serve as the best example of how-to showcase the benefits of reinventing existing business processes while moving to S/4HANA.
About the Summit
S/4HANA Summit 2022 is a two-day conference in New York City that provides SAP professionals with comprehensive insight into a successful SAP S/4HANA transition. Attendees will receive expert advice to build their own analytics strategy for the move, driving transformation with S/4HANA and the latest best practices. Those attending will have access to 24+ educational sessions, keynotes and panel discussions led by SAP leaders, industry experts and SAP customers.
For more information regarding the conference and how to register, please visit the 2022 SAPinsider S/4HANA Summit 2022 website.
About xSuite
With offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia, experience across industries and multiple SAP solutions to boot, xSuite is a top innovator in optimizing SAP-based P2P workflows, providing software and implementing solutions for over 1,200 clients. The company has become a trusted partner in modernizing AP systems and automating manual, paper-based processes.
Media Contact:
Alexandra Yeager, Touchdown PR
512-394-8568
xsuite@touchdownpr.com
