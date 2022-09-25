Health is Wealth: Black Wellness Expo 2022
Houston, TX, September 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- KBT Counseling and Consulting Health is Wealth: Black Wellness Expo 2022 is Saturday, September 24, from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm. The event is held at Big Brothers Big Sisters on Washington Avenue. The Expo will allow attendees to connect with expert wellness providers and businesses to strengthen their mental, emotional, physical, spiritual, and financial health. KBT Counseling and Consulting’s purpose for the Expo is to give back to the local community.
KBT Counseling and Consulting, a group practice in the greater Houston area, specializes in helping women of color heal from mental health and life challenges that keep them from being the happy, healthy, and successful woman she deserves.
September is Suicide Prevention Month and Self-awareness month. The pandemic has caused economic and mental health hardships for African Americans and an increase in the number of suicides. The Health is Wealth: Black Wellness Expo brings both awareness and tools needed to the Black Community. The Health is Wealth: Black Wellness Expo provides the necessary information to connect our community and save lives through vendors and various events.
About Health is Wealth Black Wellness Expo 2022
Connect with expert wellness providers and businesses equipped with needed tools to help strengthen not only the mental but also the emotional, physical, spiritual, and financial health.
Media Contact:
Kamilah Thomas
KBT Counseling and Consulting
346-800-7543
kamilah@kbtcounseling.com
