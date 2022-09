Assured Microelectronics Summit Agenda Now Available

Washington, DC, September 22, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to announce the agenda for the 2022 Assured Microelectronics Summit is now available.At the Assured Microelectronics Summit, attendees will hear from senior leadership from across DoD, Federal government, industry, and academic communities about how the US can overcome supply chain disruptions in the semiconductor industry and reassert strategic dominance in the microelectronics sector.Speakers at this year’s Summit include:· Chris Peters - Executive Director, U.S. Partnership for Assured Electronics· Dr. Dev Shenoy - Principal Director for Microelectronics, OUSD R&E, DoD | Director of the Defense Microelectronics Cross Functional Team· Dr. Nick Martin - Director, Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA)· Bruce Andrews - Corporate Vice President, Chief Government Affairs Officer, Intel Corporation· Jodi Shelton - CEO, Global Semiconductor Alliance· Dr. Bami Bastani - Senior Vice President, Business Units, GlobalFoundries· Jonathan R. Hoganson - Corporate Vice President, Government Relations and Regulatory Affairs AMD· Dr. Margaret Martonosi - Assistant Director, Computer and Information Science & Engineering, National Science Foundation· And more.Key topics of discussion include:· Leading DoD Microelectronic Research and Engineering Efforts to Close the US Innovation Gap· Connecting Industry & US Government to Ensure a Resilient and Trusted Electronics Supply Chain· Delivering Microelectronic Technology in Support of the Warfighter· Driving US Core Mission Dominance through Next-Generation Microelectronic Innovation· Panel Discussion: Leveraging Public-Private Partnerships to Overcome Supply Chain Disruptions for Semiconductors· Reasserting US Strategic Leadership in Microelectronics through Academic Research and PartnershipsJoin the microelectronics community for two days of networking, product and service demonstrations, thought leadership, and much more.This summit will take place from November 2-3 at the American Institute of Architects National HQ in Washington, DC. Active-duty military and government attend free. Please visit microelectronics.dsigroup.org for complete details.Key themes at this year’s Summit: Microelectronics; Microprocessor Chips; CHIPS Act; Autonomous computing; Integrated circuits; Connectors; Thermal management; MICROE4AI; DMEA