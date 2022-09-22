NuvOx Appoints Dr. Katy Peters to SAB
Tucson, AZ, September 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- NuvOx Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a first-in-class therapeutic to treat life-threatening diseases where hypoxia plays a role, appointed Dr. Katy Peters to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).
Dr. Katy Peters, MD, Ph.D. FAAN is an associate professor of neurology and neurosurgery at the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center (PRTBTC) at Duke. Her academic medical career started at Stanford University School of Medicine, receiving an MD and Ph.D. in Cancer Biology. After completing a neurology residency at Johns Hopkins University and a fellowship in cognitive neurosciences, Katy joined the PRTBTC as a neuro-oncology fellow. In 2009, she became a faculty member at PRTBTC. With a fantastic team of nursing and advanced practice providers, she actively sees and cares for patients with primary brain tumors. She is the principal investigator for trials about newly diagnosed brain tumors and recurrent brain tumors. While she runs clinical trials to treat primary brain tumors, her other interest is in clinical trials focusing on improving brain tumor patients' quality of life and cognition. In 2019, the PRTBTC designated her as the Director of Supportive Care, thus furthering the PRTBTC and her committee to better the quality of life for brain tumor patients. She is active in teaching medical school students, residents, fellows, and advanced practice providers and is the Program Director of the PRTBRC neuro-oncology fellowship. She is board certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and the United Council of Neurologic Subspecialties for neuro-oncology. Currently, she serves as the President-Elect of the Clinical Neurological Society of America and Vice-Chair of the Neuro-Oncology section for the American Academy of Neurology.
“We are honored to have Dr. Peters on our SAB,” said Dr. Evan Unger, NuvOx’s CEO, “NuvOx is committed to oncology applications, and brain tumor is our leading indication. Dr. Peter’s passion, wealth of knowledge, and trail blazing work in this field are critical for our Glioblastoma (GBM) program, where we are entering into phase IIb trials. We are also privileged to borrow her wisdom in other brain tumor areas to expand our reach.”
“I am very excited to join NuvOx Pharma’s SAB,” said Dr. Katy Peters, “NuvOx’s novel therapeutic approach to address multiple unmet medical needs is inspiring. I am pleased to contribute with my medical practitioner’s view, as well as patient advocacy’s perspective, and look forward to leveraging my experience towards its next stage of clinical success.”
About NuvOx Pharma
NuvOx Pharma is a privately held Phase IIb ready company developing a novel oxygen therapeutic where hypoxia plays a role. Hypoxia, or low oxygen, is responsible for resistance to cancer treatment, brain damage in stroke, and the death of COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).
The Company’s lead drug - NanO2TM represents a disruptive platform technology addressing multiple highly unmet needs, with positive clinical efficacy demonstrated in two completed.
Phase Ib/II studies: in glioblastoma multiforme as a radiosensitizer and in stroke as a neuroprotectant. It was shown to be the most effective oxygen therapeutic among 74 clinical-stage compounds. It has safety and efficacy data in 7+ indications in various clinical stages, including Orphan Drug Designation for both glioblastoma multiforme and sickle cell disease.
The product was derived from Dr. Evan Unger’s pioneering work in microbubbles, which was commercialized as the #1 selling contract agent. As such, it has safety data in 2,000+ subjects. The product is designed to be synergistic, rather than competitive with standard of care. The company also has a strong IP portfolio: 8 Patent Families; 6 issued US patents and 8 pending US applications. Regulated as Biologics, it confers 12 years of exclusivity.
Company Contact:
NuvOx Pharma Dr. Evan Unger, CEO Rong Wang, COO/CFO
Investor Contact:
Rong Wang T: 520.624.6688
E: rwang@nuvoxpharma.com
