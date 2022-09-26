Melville Technologies Unveils the First A.I. Powered Podcast Summary Generator
Austin, TX, September 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Melville Technologies LLC, a startup supporting podcasters and content creators, has released Melville. Melville is a software that leverages artificial Intelligence to summarize podcast episodes, find the key points of discussion, create episode titles and identify keywords.
Melville's aim is to streamline the podcasters workflow and save them time. Melville allows podcasters to upload an audio file and receive a human-like summary of their podcast episode, among other outputs. Before this software, podcasters either had to write these summaries themselves or hire someone to do it for them.
In addition to the summary of the podcast episode, podcasters can expect to receive Key Points from the episode with time stamps of where the information was discussed in the episode. Also, the most searched Keywords in the episode will be provided so they can be added when the episode is uploaded to the podcast host. Lastly, users will be able to generate titles for the episodes.
“Really impressed with Melville. It’s clear the team understands the needs of podcasters and is continuing to build a stellar resource!” - Harry Duran, Host, Podcast Junkies & Vertical Farming Podcast
The software will support individual podcasters as well as podcast agencies.
For more information on Melville, please visit https://www.melville.app.
Melville's aim is to streamline the podcasters workflow and save them time. Melville allows podcasters to upload an audio file and receive a human-like summary of their podcast episode, among other outputs. Before this software, podcasters either had to write these summaries themselves or hire someone to do it for them.
In addition to the summary of the podcast episode, podcasters can expect to receive Key Points from the episode with time stamps of where the information was discussed in the episode. Also, the most searched Keywords in the episode will be provided so they can be added when the episode is uploaded to the podcast host. Lastly, users will be able to generate titles for the episodes.
“Really impressed with Melville. It’s clear the team understands the needs of podcasters and is continuing to build a stellar resource!” - Harry Duran, Host, Podcast Junkies & Vertical Farming Podcast
The software will support individual podcasters as well as podcast agencies.
For more information on Melville, please visit https://www.melville.app.
Contact
Melville Technologies LLCContact
Ryan Helms
770-722-4961
https://melville.app
Ryan Helms
770-722-4961
https://melville.app
Categories