A-Team Group Names Winners of Data Management Insight Awards – USA 2022
A-Team Group announced the winners of its inaugural Data Management Insight Awards – USA 2022 today.
New York, NY, September 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A-Team Group announced the winners of its inaugural Data Management Insight Awards – USA 2022 today. The awards were presented by highly respected capital markets participant Predrag Dizdarevic, partner at data management consulting and solutions provider Element22, after the close of A-Team Group’s Data Management Summit New York and during a lively drinks reception.
These annual awards recognise both established solution vendors and innovative newcomers providing leading data management solutions, services and consultancy to capital markets participants across North America.
The awards included 30 categories of data management solutions ranging from Best Corporate Actions Solution to Best Data Management Initiative for ESG, Best Standards Solution for Data Management, Best Data Quality Analysis Tool, Best Graph Database Solution, Best Data Science Solution, Best North America Consultancy in Data Management, and more.
An editor’s recognition award for Data Management Industry Professional of the Year was presented to Linda Coffman, Executive Vice President, SmartStream Reference Data Utility.
Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to the well-deserved winners of our first A-Team Group Data Management Insight Awards – USA. Thank you to all the vendors that entered the awards, our Data Management Insight community that voted for its favourite solutions, and our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners.”
A complete list of winners can be found below.
For more information on A-Team Group’s Data Management Insight Awards – USA 2022 visit https://a-teaminsight.com/awards/data-management-insight-awards-usa/, or contact:
Leigh Hill, Marketing Operations Manager, A-Team Group
Tel: +44 (0)20 8090 2055 E: awards@a-teamgroup.com
Winners
Best North America Consultancy in Data Management - Capco
Best Corporate Actions Solution - SmartStream Technologies
Best Entity Data Solution - Bureau van Dijk, a Moody’s Analytics Company
Best Index Data Provider - Fitch Solutions
Best Graph Database Solution for Data Management - Orion Governance
Best Data Provider to the Buy-Side - Refinitiv, an LSEG business
Best Data Provider to the Sell-Side - S&P Global Market Intelligence
Data Management Industry Professional of the Year - Linda Coffman, EVP Reference Data Utility
Best Buy-Side Data Management Platform - Bloomberg
Best Data Management Initiative for ESG - Bloomberg
Best Standards Solution for Data Management - Derivatives Service Bureau
Best Proposition for AI, Machine Learning - eClerx
Best Data Quality Analysis Tool - Global IDs
Best Sell-Side Managed Services Platform - GoldenSource
Best KYC & Client On-Boarding Solution - KYC Portal
Best Pricing & Valuations Data Provider - Moody's Analytics
Best Data Science Solution - QuantCube
Best Data Solution for Regulatory Compliance - Relativity
Best Sell-Side Data Management Platform - S&P Global Market Intelligence
Best Cloud-Based Data Management Solution - Simcorp
Best Data Discovery and Catalog Solution - Solidatus
Best Data Ops Solution Provider - West Highland Support Services
Best Data Lineage Solution - Adenza
Best Buy-Side Managed Services Platform - Alveo
Best Fund Accounting, Portfolio Management & Data Platform - FIS
Best Corporate Actions Data Provider - ICE Data Services
Best Data Analytics Provider - Tableau
Best Data Visualisation Provider - Tableau
Best Data Governance Solution - Theta Lake
Most Innovative North America Data Management Provider - TickSmith
Categories