Alternative Liquidity Capital Announces Extension of Offer to Purchase Shares in FS Energy & Power Fund
Minnetonka, MN, September 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Alternative Liquidity Index LP has extended the expiration date with respect to their tender offer for the Shares of FS Energy & Power Company. The Purchasers are extending this offer in order to give investors more time to complete the documentation required to participate in the Offer.
The Purchaser is a Delaware Limited Partnership and is not affiliated with the Company. The Offer is being made solely for the Purchaser to establish a passive ownership position in the Company.
Investors should read the Offer to Purchase the related materials carefully because they contain important information. Investors may obtain a free copy of the Offer to Purchase, the Amendment No. 1 to the Offer to Purchase, and the Assignment Form by visiting their website at https://www.alternativeliquidity.net or by calling them at (888) 884-8796. Investors may also contact them at info@alternativeliquidty.net to answer questions about the Offer or to obtain Offer documents.
Jacob Mohs
(888) 884-8796
alternativeliquidity.net
