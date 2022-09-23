World Products Signs Distribution Franchise Agreement with New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics to Distribute Relays, Antennas, Overvoltage Protection Components and more to Expanded Markets.
Northvale, NJ, September 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New Yorker Electronics has announced its new distribution franchise agreement with World Products, a premier manufacturer of Thermally Protected MOV's, MOVs, Gas Discharge Tubes, TVS Diodes, Relays and Antennas. WPI solutions are used in surge protection devices, power management systems, alternative energy systems and other industrial and consumer applications on a global basis. In addition, WPI develops and manufactures cutting-edge patented antenna solutions from its own state-of-the-art facilities and has become a global preferred antenna partner for leading OEM’s and ODM’s.
According to New Yorker Vice President, Barry Slivka, “Our customers gain access to environmentally sound and technologically advanced products from a reliable supplier with over 50 years in the electronics industry. WPI’s end-to-end solutions and customer service-oriented approach are a major advantage to our customers.”
“WPI is proud to be partnering with New Yorker Electronics to best serve our customers, with support from the design phase to production,” said Zack Tweedy, RSM of World Products. “I’m confident our customers will benefit from having a trusted source to distribute some of the most advanced products available.”
Established in 1970 and headquartered in Sonoma, California, World Products Inc.’s manufacturing sites are in the Asia-Pacific region to ensure cost effectiveness. World Products is a global preferred antenna partner for leading OEM’s and ODM’s. Its Sonoma lab provides testing services for UL 1449, IEC 61000 4-5, IEEE / ANSI 62.41 B & C, and IEC 61643-11. In its Wireless Lab in Aptos, California, WPI designs and engineers antenna solutions, conducts 2D and 3D near-field and far-field antenna radiation and characterization patterns. It also performs active OTA and regulatory testing to ensure antenna compliance with FCC and PTCRB. WPI’s Antenna Lab works with a variety of materials, with bandwidths from 400MHz to 5GHz.
One of the first companies in United States to receive full C-TPAT certification, WPI provides industrious solutions to manufacturing and supply line issues. Its electronic component product offerings focus on major markets – Automotive, Telecom, Industrial, Power Supply, Surge Suppression and Wireless.
WPI’s diverse technical team also provides surge and antenna performance testing. As a franchise distributor, New Yorker Electronics now supplies World Products’ Miniature Signal and Miniature Power Relays, Industrial and High-Voltage Relays, Overvoltage Protection Components, PV and EV Fuses and System Protection and Custom Antenna Design Solutions.
About New Yorker Electronics
Headquartered in Northvale, NJ, New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc. (www.newyorkerelectronics.com) is a global franchised distributor of electronic components, value-added services, and supply chain solutions to the world’s leading OEMs and contract manufacturers in various markets. Founded in 1948, the AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified company has earned a reputation for delivering superior levels of reliability and customer support while providing direct franchise access to an extensive ready-to-ship inventory of passive, inter-connect, electromechanical and Mil-Spec components, as well as semiconductor devices.
According to New Yorker Vice President, Barry Slivka, “Our customers gain access to environmentally sound and technologically advanced products from a reliable supplier with over 50 years in the electronics industry. WPI’s end-to-end solutions and customer service-oriented approach are a major advantage to our customers.”
“WPI is proud to be partnering with New Yorker Electronics to best serve our customers, with support from the design phase to production,” said Zack Tweedy, RSM of World Products. “I’m confident our customers will benefit from having a trusted source to distribute some of the most advanced products available.”
Established in 1970 and headquartered in Sonoma, California, World Products Inc.’s manufacturing sites are in the Asia-Pacific region to ensure cost effectiveness. World Products is a global preferred antenna partner for leading OEM’s and ODM’s. Its Sonoma lab provides testing services for UL 1449, IEC 61000 4-5, IEEE / ANSI 62.41 B & C, and IEC 61643-11. In its Wireless Lab in Aptos, California, WPI designs and engineers antenna solutions, conducts 2D and 3D near-field and far-field antenna radiation and characterization patterns. It also performs active OTA and regulatory testing to ensure antenna compliance with FCC and PTCRB. WPI’s Antenna Lab works with a variety of materials, with bandwidths from 400MHz to 5GHz.
One of the first companies in United States to receive full C-TPAT certification, WPI provides industrious solutions to manufacturing and supply line issues. Its electronic component product offerings focus on major markets – Automotive, Telecom, Industrial, Power Supply, Surge Suppression and Wireless.
WPI’s diverse technical team also provides surge and antenna performance testing. As a franchise distributor, New Yorker Electronics now supplies World Products’ Miniature Signal and Miniature Power Relays, Industrial and High-Voltage Relays, Overvoltage Protection Components, PV and EV Fuses and System Protection and Custom Antenna Design Solutions.
About New Yorker Electronics
Headquartered in Northvale, NJ, New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc. (www.newyorkerelectronics.com) is a global franchised distributor of electronic components, value-added services, and supply chain solutions to the world’s leading OEMs and contract manufacturers in various markets. Founded in 1948, the AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified company has earned a reputation for delivering superior levels of reliability and customer support while providing direct franchise access to an extensive ready-to-ship inventory of passive, inter-connect, electromechanical and Mil-Spec components, as well as semiconductor devices.
Contact
New Yorker ElectronicsContact
Mark Pappas
201-750-1171
www.newyorkerelectronics.com
Mark Pappas
201-750-1171
www.newyorkerelectronics.com
Categories