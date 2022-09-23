Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Washington Self Storage Facility
Ryan Layton of American Real Estate Associates is pleased to announce the sale of Flatlander Self Storage in Davenport, Washington to LFIG1 LLC.
Spokane, WA, September 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ryan Layton of American Real Estate Associates is pleased to announce the sale of Flatlander Self Storage in Davenport, Washington to LFIG1 LLC. The facility is located on 11.8 acres near the picturesque Lake Roosevelt and it is the exclusive Boat/RV storage option at the gateway to the Columbia River. The fully secured and fenced facility has 160 Boat/RV parking spaces plus 44 units of covered/enclosed storage, with another 5+ acres to expand upon. This is LFIG1, LLC’s first storage purchase and they plan on further acquisitions in the near future.
Ryan Layton is the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliate covering Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho, he can be reached at 509-435-2424.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information, call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
