Flamenco Live Productions Presents Navajita Plateá “Noches de Bohemia & Friends" U.S. Tour 2022-2023
Los Angeles, CA, September 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Flamenco Live Productions presents Navajita Plateá “Noches de Bohemia & Friends” straight from Jerez de la Frontera, Andalusia, Spain to the U.S. An exciting and unprecedented series of flamenco-fusion performances in the U.S. that will allow audiences to enjoy one of the most acclaimed and recognized gypsy flamenco duos on Spain’s music scene. Ildefonso De Los Reyes (aka Pelé) and Francisco Carrasco (aka Curro, both from Jerez de la Frontera, Spain of renowned gypsy family dynasties.
Navajita Plateá is a Gold Record and Triple Platinum recording and Latin Grammy nominee praised by critics and public alike, positioning Navajita Plateá as Top-Selling contemporary artists of present-day flamenco. Their now classic song "Noches de Bohemia” has been featured and sung by groups such as Maná, The Kelly Family and with flamenco artists such as Concha Buika, Alba Molina, Moraito Chico, Diego Carrasco, Ana Belén, Manzanita, El Sorderita, Jarabe de Palo, and has shared the stage with international artists such as Chuck Berry, Joe Cocker and many more.
Each performance will be filled with Navajita’s eclectic sound mixed with their flamenco roots, blues, rock, latin and hip hop.
Shows with surprise special guests are scheduled for Friday, November 04 in at the Lobero Theatre, Santa Barbara (hosted by Flamenco Santa Barbara), and Saturday, November 05 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre. Los Angeles.
Tickets for Santa Barbara on sale at The Lobero Theatre website.
Tickets for L.A. on sale at EventBrite or Wilshire Ebell Theatre website.
