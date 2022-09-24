FLS Services Strengthened with Key G-Cloud Framework Listing on the UK Government’s Digital Marketplace
FLS – FAST LEAN SMART announces that the FLS VISITOUR solution has achieved a listing on G-Cloud 13 after demonstrating its field service scheduling and route optimisation software supports the UK Government’s "Cloud First" digital mission.
Reading, United Kingdom, September 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- FLS VISITOUR offers public sector organisations dynamic, real-time scheduling and route optimisation solutions that enable field workforces to achieve all-new levels of productivity and customer engagement. Acceptance into the Digital Marketplace followed a bid process where FLS demonstrated its commitment to product quality, sector knowledge, service standards, and security controls. Public-sector agencies and arm’s length bodies can also enjoy an accelerated procurement pathway through the Digital Marketplace.
The new G-Cloud listing mirrors FLS’ commitment to responsible business and is a new addition to the many risk-reduction practices already in place throughout its UK operations. FLS gained the Financial Supplier Qualification System (FSQS) certification and joined the FSQS supplier registration community in 2019. This is complemented with further competencies in security (ISO) 27001, quality (ISO) 9001, and environmental management (ISO) 14001.
Jeremy Squire, UK Managing Director FLS – FAST LEAN SMART said, “Achieving the G-Cloud 13 certification is a milestone in the continuing adoption of FLS VISITOUR and demonstrates our commitment to delivering value and choice to the field service industry.”
About Fast Lean Smart
FAST LEAN SMART provides world-leading AI-powered technology across many sectors including housing, engineering, and manufacturing. Deploying its software FLS VISITOUR enables the intelligent optimisation of schedules and resources in real time, delivering more flexibility, route planning ability, and enormous cost savings.
FLS continues to grow throughout the UK, working with Amey Secure Infrastructure, Your Housing Group, Axis Europe PLC, T Brown Group, JLA Group and HomeServe, providing best-of-breed scheduling solutions.
A recent customer satisfaction survey ranked FLS among the highest rated field force scheduling on the market with a 9.6 out of 10 rating.
For more about FLS visit www.fastleansmart.com/en/
The new G-Cloud listing mirrors FLS’ commitment to responsible business and is a new addition to the many risk-reduction practices already in place throughout its UK operations. FLS gained the Financial Supplier Qualification System (FSQS) certification and joined the FSQS supplier registration community in 2019. This is complemented with further competencies in security (ISO) 27001, quality (ISO) 9001, and environmental management (ISO) 14001.
Jeremy Squire, UK Managing Director FLS – FAST LEAN SMART said, “Achieving the G-Cloud 13 certification is a milestone in the continuing adoption of FLS VISITOUR and demonstrates our commitment to delivering value and choice to the field service industry.”
About Fast Lean Smart
FAST LEAN SMART provides world-leading AI-powered technology across many sectors including housing, engineering, and manufacturing. Deploying its software FLS VISITOUR enables the intelligent optimisation of schedules and resources in real time, delivering more flexibility, route planning ability, and enormous cost savings.
FLS continues to grow throughout the UK, working with Amey Secure Infrastructure, Your Housing Group, Axis Europe PLC, T Brown Group, JLA Group and HomeServe, providing best-of-breed scheduling solutions.
A recent customer satisfaction survey ranked FLS among the highest rated field force scheduling on the market with a 9.6 out of 10 rating.
For more about FLS visit www.fastleansmart.com/en/
Contact
FLS - FAST LEAN SMARTContact
James Alex Waldron
+44 1183 800189
https://www.fastleansmart.com/en/
James Alex Waldron
+44 1183 800189
https://www.fastleansmart.com/en/
Categories