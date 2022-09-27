Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Why Women Over 40 Can’t Lose Weight," by Gabrielle O’Hare
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Why Women Over 40 Can’t Lose Weight," by Gabrielle O’Hare.
Oxford, United Kingdom, September 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About "Why Women Over 40 Can’t Lose Weight":
“Many women experience weight gain in their 40s. They don’t understand why or what to do about it. Losing control of our bodies is frightening, and dieting seems the obvious solution, yet most diets are created with no understanding of how difficult it is for women to lose weight.” - Gabrielle O’Hare
This book shines a light on how the intense demands on women, combined with menopause, influence eating habits and, ultimately, weight. It looks beyond weight loss to focus on the life-changing benefits of more energy, a sharper mind and greater self-confidence, and the importance of learning to reprioritise after years of being focused on others.
An Extract from the Book:
"Why do women over 40 find it so hard to lose weight? This is something I’ve been asking myself for years, and this book finally answers this perplexing question.
"Most diets are created with little understanding or empathy for how middle-aged women experience dieting. They tell us what we should and shouldn’t eat but don’t explain why we simply can’t cope with feeling hungry and deprived. Women face a complex set of problems that intensify as we approach menopause. Plus, we’ve been conditioned to believe that our bodies will change, whether we like it or not, and that there is little we can do about it.
"Approaching middle age is daunting in its own right, without the added pressure of coping with menopause. For many, this is a time when self-confidence plummets, often due to how our bodies have changed. Whilst we live in an age where body positivity is rightly celebrated, this is about something different. Our bodies are changing and we don’t understand why or know what to do about it.
"Not being able to lose weight is less about age and willpower, and more about how our lifestyles and hormones prevent us from making the consistent changes that bring results. Until now, you might have blamed yourself for failing, for being lazy and greedy. But you’re about to learn that thousands of other women are in the same boat.
"This book tackles weight loss from an entirely new perspective. It highlights six major blockers that affect how we eat and prevent us from sticking with a diet long enough for it to work. Losing weight simply gets harder for women over 40 because our lives have gradually become so much harder. By this age, we’ve spent decades neglecting ourselves and have lost touch with what we need.
"It’s my absolute belief that if every woman over the age of 40 stayed strong, healthy and energetic, the world would be a better place. But it’s an uphill battle because society isn’t kind to women over a certain age. Our workloads are relentless, and despite giving so much to ourselves we feel invisible and ignored. Menopause turns the screw even tighter, gifting us with symptoms which affect every part of our lives, leaving us feeling overwhelmed, exhausted and isolated. Surely we cannot accept that it’s OK for half the population to struggle for the second half of our lives.
"Women need better access to HRT, employers need better policies to support us through menopause, and we need better representation of older women in the media. Fortunately, all of this is slowly changing for the better, but we must also be part of this change by taking better care of ourselves and recognising our own value.
"Over the past couple of years as a Personal Trainer, I’ve met an incredible group of women who have inspired me every day with their unique capacity to love and care for others. Their individual goals were united by their desire to find the energy and confidence to keep living their lives to the full. By trusting me to support them, they’ve given me powerful insights into the reasons behind their struggles, and in doing so, helped me discover that we all experience similar challenges. When we realise that we aren’t alone, we find ways to support each other and help each other succeed."
This title is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback/Hardcover (256 pages)
Dimensions 15.24 x 1.17 x 22.86 cm
ISBN-13 9781800944046
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BF61W3LW
Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/W40
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
“Many women experience weight gain in their 40s. They don’t understand why or what to do about it. Losing control of our bodies is frightening, and dieting seems the obvious solution, yet most diets are created with no understanding of how difficult it is for women to lose weight.” - Gabrielle O’Hare
This book shines a light on how the intense demands on women, combined with menopause, influence eating habits and, ultimately, weight. It looks beyond weight loss to focus on the life-changing benefits of more energy, a sharper mind and greater self-confidence, and the importance of learning to reprioritise after years of being focused on others.
An Extract from the Book:
"Why do women over 40 find it so hard to lose weight? This is something I’ve been asking myself for years, and this book finally answers this perplexing question.
"Most diets are created with little understanding or empathy for how middle-aged women experience dieting. They tell us what we should and shouldn’t eat but don’t explain why we simply can’t cope with feeling hungry and deprived. Women face a complex set of problems that intensify as we approach menopause. Plus, we’ve been conditioned to believe that our bodies will change, whether we like it or not, and that there is little we can do about it.
"Approaching middle age is daunting in its own right, without the added pressure of coping with menopause. For many, this is a time when self-confidence plummets, often due to how our bodies have changed. Whilst we live in an age where body positivity is rightly celebrated, this is about something different. Our bodies are changing and we don’t understand why or know what to do about it.
"Not being able to lose weight is less about age and willpower, and more about how our lifestyles and hormones prevent us from making the consistent changes that bring results. Until now, you might have blamed yourself for failing, for being lazy and greedy. But you’re about to learn that thousands of other women are in the same boat.
"This book tackles weight loss from an entirely new perspective. It highlights six major blockers that affect how we eat and prevent us from sticking with a diet long enough for it to work. Losing weight simply gets harder for women over 40 because our lives have gradually become so much harder. By this age, we’ve spent decades neglecting ourselves and have lost touch with what we need.
"It’s my absolute belief that if every woman over the age of 40 stayed strong, healthy and energetic, the world would be a better place. But it’s an uphill battle because society isn’t kind to women over a certain age. Our workloads are relentless, and despite giving so much to ourselves we feel invisible and ignored. Menopause turns the screw even tighter, gifting us with symptoms which affect every part of our lives, leaving us feeling overwhelmed, exhausted and isolated. Surely we cannot accept that it’s OK for half the population to struggle for the second half of our lives.
"Women need better access to HRT, employers need better policies to support us through menopause, and we need better representation of older women in the media. Fortunately, all of this is slowly changing for the better, but we must also be part of this change by taking better care of ourselves and recognising our own value.
"Over the past couple of years as a Personal Trainer, I’ve met an incredible group of women who have inspired me every day with their unique capacity to love and care for others. Their individual goals were united by their desire to find the energy and confidence to keep living their lives to the full. By trusting me to support them, they’ve given me powerful insights into the reasons behind their struggles, and in doing so, helped me discover that we all experience similar challenges. When we realise that we aren’t alone, we find ways to support each other and help each other succeed."
This title is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback/Hardcover (256 pages)
Dimensions 15.24 x 1.17 x 22.86 cm
ISBN-13 9781800944046
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BF61W3LW
Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/W40
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories