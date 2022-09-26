Systweak Products Available on Discount at "Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022"
Users can get top Windows & Mac apps at affordable prices this festive season.
Jaipur, India, September 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Known for their quality apps and software, Systweak is offering their top-ranking Windows and Mac utilities at a discounted price for Amazon’s Great India Festival Sale. The offer is valid from 23rd September, 2022 – 30th September, 2022 and can be availed by visiting the company’s official store on Amazon.in. Each software is available at a flat 25% discount on original price.
“Festive season means tons of goodies, giveaways and hottest deals right at your doorstep. This year, at Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale, users can enjoy shopping and have big savings with Systweak’s applications. The list of products we offer are designed to enhance productivity and fulfill optimization and security needs. Being a part of this shopping event of the year, we want to reward users for showing their interest and trust in our products,” expressed Mr. Dheeraj Sharma, Vice President, Systweak Software.
Here’s a breakdown of the programs available for both Windows and Mac users:
● Systweak Antivirus
● Duplicate Files Fixer
● Advanced Driver Updater
● TweakShot Screen Capture
● Systweak Software Updater
● Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro
● Advanced Disk Recovery
● Duplicate Music Fixer
● Disk Speedup
● Advanced System Protector
● Disk Analyzer Pro
● Photos Recovery
● Photos Exif Editor
● Advanced System Optimizer
● Advanced PDF Manager
● TweakShot Screen Recorder
● T9 Antivirus
● Advanced File Recovery
To mark the beginning of the Indian festive season, Amazon announces “Great Indian Festival” that gives the opportunity to people to shop for a wide range of products at unbelievable prices. This year, Systweak has participated in the event to offer major discounts on optimization, security and photography apps for PC and Mac. This way, users not only save money but also get rid of numerous tech hassles,” said Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO & Founder, Systweak Software.
Visit the official Systweak Software Store Page for more details.
https://www.amazon.in/stores/SystweakSoftware/SystweakSoftware/page/FA8F6FD3-F702-47DD-ACE1-E1696D28F817
About the company: Systweak Software is one of the largest IT exporters based out of Jaipur, India with major market bases in North America and parts of Europe. The company was recently featured in “100 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers” list by CIO Review, a leading magazine covering Enterprise Solutions. Systweak has been delivering effective Windows, Mac, iOS & Android solutions for the past 23 years to improve the average user’s digital experience.
Contact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
http://www.systweak.com
