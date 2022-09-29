StartDate Launches Online Recruiting SaaS Technology
Another Fall recruiting season is here, chaos abounds with the thousands of candidates and plethora of job requisitions flowing in. StartDate’s AI recruiting bot utilizes its advanced technology, analyzing through the unstructured text, matching the most optimized candidates instantly, saving companies volumes of time, money and giving them peace of mind in knowing who their HR team should focus their energy on, for their next hire.
Dallas, TX, September 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- StartDate finally cracks the code in matching companies job requisitions with the most optimized candidates within its SaaS platform. The same AI technology applied to its SaaS Subscription service is the foundation of their FlatFee and FullService recruiting options. In the end, the most optimized candidates are found and sourced for the companies hiring needs. StartDate offers the same great service and guarantees as their parent company, Entourage Professionals LLC DBA Executive Hire.
StartDate continues its foci on corporate recruiting for mid-market sized organizations across the USA. For companies who are in today’s market, it’s extremely difficult and expensive to find the right people. On average, companies are spending 15-20% of their operating income in the recruiting process, including fees, internal HR team and mis-hires. Besides this, it’s hard to "identify" the perfect candidates for the desired role, research shows that 3 out of 5 hires are mismatched and don’t stay within the company for the long term. On top of this, human resource departments are maxed out. The internal teams are swamped with work, their efficiency is chaotic at best and lack visibility.
Introducing StartDate. Their AI matching platform, utilizes the latest technology in matching companies hiring needs to the right talent, saving them heavy expenses, time and solidifying retention.
StartDate scrutinizes every fact of a candidate’s background, utilizing the latest technology in analyzing the "unstructured text," thereby understanding the detailed responsibility and skillset of their background instead of keyword matching alone. StartDate understands their entire context and match this to the detailed client context and their needs. So, from the company’s and the candidates perspectives, there’s a solid match.
StartDate finds themselves in a fast growing market in the USA, in fact this online recruiting market is far outpacing the traditional recruiting market at a fast clip. Not only is StartDate gaining market share from the online recruiting segment, with the development of their automated recruiting solution, they will be soon be melding these two segments together.
StartDate is focusing on the mid-market’s corporate hiring needs. They need precision for their specialized talent needs and the competition just isn’t doing it. StartDate meets their budget, by providing them their best matched talent per their needs at any level of recruiting involvement that they require.
StartDate meets their clients where they are and does as little or as much of the heavy lifting as required, per their budget and their internal recruiting capabilities. Each service builds off of the strong AI sourcing foundation.
Craig Hardy, Founder, has owned a recruiting firm that has been focused on this same segment for 10 years and StartDate understands their pain points. StartDate is here to solve this pain and to reboot the recruiting industry.
StartDate continues its foci on corporate recruiting for mid-market sized organizations across the USA. For companies who are in today’s market, it’s extremely difficult and expensive to find the right people. On average, companies are spending 15-20% of their operating income in the recruiting process, including fees, internal HR team and mis-hires. Besides this, it’s hard to "identify" the perfect candidates for the desired role, research shows that 3 out of 5 hires are mismatched and don’t stay within the company for the long term. On top of this, human resource departments are maxed out. The internal teams are swamped with work, their efficiency is chaotic at best and lack visibility.
Introducing StartDate. Their AI matching platform, utilizes the latest technology in matching companies hiring needs to the right talent, saving them heavy expenses, time and solidifying retention.
StartDate scrutinizes every fact of a candidate’s background, utilizing the latest technology in analyzing the "unstructured text," thereby understanding the detailed responsibility and skillset of their background instead of keyword matching alone. StartDate understands their entire context and match this to the detailed client context and their needs. So, from the company’s and the candidates perspectives, there’s a solid match.
StartDate finds themselves in a fast growing market in the USA, in fact this online recruiting market is far outpacing the traditional recruiting market at a fast clip. Not only is StartDate gaining market share from the online recruiting segment, with the development of their automated recruiting solution, they will be soon be melding these two segments together.
StartDate is focusing on the mid-market’s corporate hiring needs. They need precision for their specialized talent needs and the competition just isn’t doing it. StartDate meets their budget, by providing them their best matched talent per their needs at any level of recruiting involvement that they require.
StartDate meets their clients where they are and does as little or as much of the heavy lifting as required, per their budget and their internal recruiting capabilities. Each service builds off of the strong AI sourcing foundation.
Craig Hardy, Founder, has owned a recruiting firm that has been focused on this same segment for 10 years and StartDate understands their pain points. StartDate is here to solve this pain and to reboot the recruiting industry.
Contact
StartDateContact
Craig Hardy
469-765-3799
startdate.co/
Craig Hardy
469-765-3799
startdate.co/
Categories