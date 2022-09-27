Wahoo Decks Announces Name Change to Wahoo Building Products
The new name reflects the company’s projected evolution and expanded product focus.
Dahlonega, GA, September 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Wahoo Decks, a leading manufacturer of aluminum decking, prefabricated balconies and deck drainage systems, announced today that it has changed its name to Wahoo Building Products. As the company has evolved over the last 14 years, its product focus has shifted from residential and marine outdoor building materials to include multifamily applications. The new name reflects plans to broaden product offerings and expand its customer base.
In conjunction with the name change, the company launched a new-and-improved website, www.WahooBuildingProducts.com, along with a new corporate identity. The new site is geared toward both residential and multifamily customers, with materials and installation guides to make the process of selecting and installing outdoor building products as seamless as possible.
Wayne Hilton, Director Of Business Development, said about the change: “As we become more embedded in our customers’ business, we want to support them in the full outdoor living space. I’m excited to take this first step toward that goal with the new branding, and look forward to expanding the quality offerings that our customers have come to expect from our company.”
About Wahoo Building Products
Headquartered in Dahlonega, Georgia, Wahoo Building Products is a leading manufacturer of award-winning aluminum decking and balcony products for residential, marine and multifamily applications.
For more information, visit www.WahooBuildingProducts.com.
In conjunction with the name change, the company launched a new-and-improved website, www.WahooBuildingProducts.com, along with a new corporate identity. The new site is geared toward both residential and multifamily customers, with materials and installation guides to make the process of selecting and installing outdoor building products as seamless as possible.
Wayne Hilton, Director Of Business Development, said about the change: “As we become more embedded in our customers’ business, we want to support them in the full outdoor living space. I’m excited to take this first step toward that goal with the new branding, and look forward to expanding the quality offerings that our customers have come to expect from our company.”
About Wahoo Building Products
Headquartered in Dahlonega, Georgia, Wahoo Building Products is a leading manufacturer of award-winning aluminum decking and balcony products for residential, marine and multifamily applications.
For more information, visit www.WahooBuildingProducts.com.
Contact
Wahoo Building ProductsContact
Emy Mixon
877-270-9387
https://www.wahoobuildingproducts.com
Emy Mixon
877-270-9387
https://www.wahoobuildingproducts.com
Categories